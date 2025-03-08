Vikings ‘Dark Horse’ to Land History-Making QB Amid Sam Darnold Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings’ potential need for an experienced quarterback amid interest in Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones has Aaron Rodgers in the speculative crosshairs.

Darnold has emerged as the primary target for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones is on the Indianapolis Colts’ radar as competition for incumbent Anthony Richardson.

The free agency tampering period opens on March 10.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on the “dramatic” fallout following an unexpected turn of events that could see Aaron Rodgers, the highest-earning player in NFL history, join the Vikings.

“The #Vikings time with Darnold is likely over as they turn their eyes to Daniel Jones,” Rapoport posted on X on March 8. “Daniel Jones has options, with Minnesota and the #Colts being among them.

“Aaron Rodgers lurks, considering the Giants with the Vikings as a dark horse.

Rodgers, 41, completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with the New York Jets in 2024.

Per Stathead, four Vikings QBs have had seasons at least as good as that, which is considered a down campaign for Rodgers. They are Darnold, Kirk Cousins – who did it in 2020 and 2022 – and Daunte Culpepper in 2004.

Aaron Rodgers, Vikings Could Add to Offseason ‘Chaos’

The Raiders had been considered a potential landing spot for Darnold. And Jones had long been viewed as the Vikings’ fallback option should Darnold sign with another team in free agency this offseason.

Smith’s trade started “chaos” with Rodgers and the Vikings poised to contribute to it.

“Last night appears to have been the start of some QB chaos. If Daniel Jones doesn’t remain with the #Vikings, that will make it even more chaotic, as Aaron Rodgers could be in play in Minnesota, which would then force the #Giants to turn to Plan C…,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on March 8. “Lots to play out next week.”

Garofolo’s post was a reaction to a report from colleague Tom Pelissero. The latter said Darnold is “not expected to return” to the Vikings.

The decision will significantly impact McCarthy. He also expressed a desire to compete to start.

Vikings Could Land ‘Boogeyman’ at J.J. McCarthy’s Expense

The idea of Rodgers landing with the Vikings has persisted since his trade from the Green Bay Packers in 2024. Former Packers QB Kurt Benkert believes Rodgers on the Vikings would be a threat.

“I can sense the fear in a lot of Packers fans like the boogeyman might be coming if Aaron Rodgers actually goes to Minnesota,” Benkert posted on X on March 8.

However, Pro Football Tak’s Mike Florio noted it could also have unintended consequences.

“Many (not me) are rooting for Rodgers to take the next step in the Brett Favre career arc. And J.J. McCarthy wouldn’t be thrilled about having his opportunity to become the starter delayed by a season,” Florio wrote on March 8. “Surely, Rodgers would sign with the Vikings only if he was installed as the starter. That could make things interesting, and awkward, if he and/or the team are struggling in the middle of the season and McCarthy is ready to go.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has consistently and repeatedly expressed his faith in McCarthy as the Vikings’ future franchise QB. The uncertainty stems from McCarthy missing his rookie season with a torn meniscus. The Vikings also had a historic campaign with Darnold.

Moreover, the Vikings’ veteran-laden roster is built to remain competitive. They still need a quarterback equipped to do so, and Rodgers has proven he can be that.