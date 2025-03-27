Hi, Subscriber

Aaron Rodgers Gets Reality Check After ‘High’ Interest in Vikings

Aaron Rodgers, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have left the door open to reignite talks with Aaron Rodgers later this offseason. However, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said their primary plan is J.J. McCarthy starting at QB in 2025.

Rodgers has a positive relationship with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, and Adofo-Mensah noted the two will remain in contact.

However, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero offered a more direct summary of the situation.

“At this point, right now, sitting here in late March, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only opportunity that Aaron has. The Giants were certainly interested in it. I never got the sense that Aaron was as interested in the Giants,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on “The Jim Rome Show” on March 27.

“Aaron had a high degree of interest in going to Minnesota. In my opinion – or based upon what I know – I think that the way that this was reported in some corners, and the rumors, were somewhat overblown. This was not like they were all-in and didn’t sign Aaron Rodgers, and then something went sideways, they changed their mind. It was always a long shot in Minnesota, because they have a high degree of belief that J.J. McCarthy is going to be the guy.”

Rodgers, 41, has a standing offer from the Steelers. However, that deal remains unsigned, perhaps as Rodgers awaits the Vikings’ official final decision on McCarthy or they add another veteran option to push him.

The Vikings traded up in the 2024 draft to select McCarthy No. 10 overall, and will give him every opportunity to prove he is their best option to start.

“We are in a very small percentage chance here that this thing changes and he has Minnesota open up. So Aaron’s own choices right now are go to the Steelers … or you don’t,” Pelissero said. “Just answer the question, show you’re all in. Or you sit back and you say, ‘I’m not ready to make a decision right now.’ And maybe you see, whether it’s Minnesota or something else, what might shake out of the trees.”

Vikings Could Run Risk By Delaying J.J. McCarthy’s Time

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

GettyJ.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings participates in a drill during training camp.

The Vikings’ decision on Rodgers has brought up various potential red flags from the QB’s time with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

However, McCarthy’s development is front and center for the Vikings.

“After he didn’t get any reps all last season because of the meniscus surgery, if you now say, ‘Hey, you’re not getting any reps in 2025, either, what is that doing to you in 2026 and ‘27, where you would have no guarantees that Aaron Rodgers is going to be your quarterback?” Pelissero said. “They decided at this point that they’re moving forward. I’m not anticipating that changing.”

The only other quarterback on the Vikings’ roster as of March 27 was journeyman Brett Rypien, who Adofo-Mensah touted but who also has a 2-2 record in six NFL seasons. Adofo-Mensah did say the Vikings will continue exploring veteran options.

As for Rodgers, Pelissero reported that the four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler will also maintain contact with members of the Steelers organization.

Vikings Backup QB Options Dwindling Amid Aaron Rodgers Stance

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings

GettyMinnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Adofo-Mensah’s mention of Rypien highlights the dearth of fitting options available to the Vikings in free agency beyond Rodgers.

Joe Flacco is 40 and less mobile than Rodgers. Ryan Tannehill shares representation with McCarthy but did not play in 2024 after seeking a starting opportunity. Would he accept a backup role – or even the threat of one – in 2025?

Carson Wentz is available but could have clearer paths to a starting opportunity.

Rypien joined the Vikings in August 2024, has already been in the system. He also showed well during his preseason reps with the Chicago Bears. He could be the Vikings’ QB2 in 2025.

