$13 Million Move Has Major Implications for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy is the Minnesota Vikings’ QB1, and the decision to let former MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers linger in free agency only to see him sign a one-year, $13.6 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers further cements that.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the decision indeed has significant implications for the Vikings.

Specifically, it officially starts the clock on the Vikings’ championship window with McCarthy.

“The Minnesota Vikings, greatly affected here because they started to roll with J.J. McCarthy this offseason. Rodgers definitely had an interest in playing for the Vikings, looking at playing for one of those elite-type play-callers like Kevin O’Connell,” Fowler reported on the 9 am ET edition of “SportsCenter” on June 8. “The Vikings’ plan is clear.

“They saw this as a three-year window, right now, to win a championship, with a really good quarterback [McCarthy] they like on a rookie deal. They can build around him with some pieces. So they’re going to go for it without Rodgers, officially, now.”

The Vikings were linked to him throughout the offseason, especially after letting Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks) leave in free agency and allowing Daniel Jones (Indianapolis Colts) to do the same, pulling their offer to the latter.

Those decisions, and having Brett Rypien, Max Brosmer, and Sam Howell as the only other QBs on the roster, underscore the Vikings’ faith in McCarthy.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Sends Clear Message on J.J. McCarthy After Aaron Rodgers Talks

O’Connell and Rodgers have a preexisting relationship. However, the Vikings’ head coach made it clear to the QB that McCarthy would receive every opportunity to prove he is the team’s quarterback of the future.

“Aaron and I have known each other since he lived in San Diego at the time when I was playing the NFL. We’d work out together in the offseasons, built a friendship, rapport … We’ve kept in touch throughout seasons. So, there was an opportunity when him and I connected this offseason, just to kind of talk about, ‘Hey, what would that look like?’ We had a lot of great dialogue about it,” O’Connell said on KFAN on June 6.

“It always was centered around what was best, not only for the present in the Minnesota Vikings organization, but the future. And I was very honest about my feelings towards J.J., my obligation that I felt like we’re going to give him the best possible situation to begin and thrive on this NFL journey, and let’s see where it goes.”

McCarthy has shown well during the Vikings’ offseason program.

Rodgers, though, was a polarizing subject among Vikings faithful earlier this offseason.

“We stayed in touch and had some communication, but I understand it’s Aaron Rodgers. This is a Hall of Fame quarterback, and a guy that, you see, you mention his name, and it’s probably going to be a very popular thing, and probably a good thing for anybody with a microphone. And I understand that, but out of respect for our friendship and everything, that’s about as much as really kind of happened. And I still talk to him,” O’Connell said.

“Next time I talk to him, it’s going to be the same old thing. He’s different than people probably think, but I think that’s all part of it, this day and age.”

With Rodgers off the market, McCarthy faces even less of a threat for the Vikings’ starting job.

Aaron Rodgers Will Get Chance to Make Vikings Pay

McCarthy is an unknown commodity for the Vikings. The 41-year-old four-time MVP, Rodgers, completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2024. Rodgers is also a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion.

Rodgers’ deal with the Steelers will allow him to show the Vikings what they missed out on this coming season.

McCarthy, O’Connell, and the Vikings will travel to Ireland to face the Steelers in Week 4.

Rodgers spent 2023 and 2024 with the New York Jets and began his career with the Green Bay Packers. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his predecessor at those stops, Brett Favre.

Favre played for the Vikings in 2009 and 2010 after spending the bulk of his Hall of Fame career with the Packers and one season with the Jets.

Instead, Rodgers will have to settle for trying to topple McCarthy and the Vikings.