Two Vikings Players Facing Potential Punishment After Broncos Game

The Minnesota Vikings could hear from the league in the coming days, and Josh Ross could be the worst off from their 34-6 loss to the Denver Broncos to end the preseason.

Officials called 10 penalties total, seven on the Vikings, and two of those against Ross. The refs blew the whistle on three infractions that are fineable offenses, with a fourth that could become one. Three of those were on the Vikings, including the maybe, again with two from Ross.

Ross, a linebacker, is a former undrafted free agent.

He has had stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, initially signing with the Vikings in December 2025. He is not the only Viking who could be fined, either.

Josh Ross in Line for NFL Fines After Vikings Game

Ross, 26, drew his first flag in the second quarter, when officials called him for “unnecessary roughness.”

According to the NFL, depending on the kind of infraction, first-time offenses can range from $11,941 to $23,882, while second-time offenses can range from $17,911 to $47,762, with the league issuing fines and deciding the actual amounts at its discretion.

The play also cost the Vikings 15 yards during the game, and Ross was not done.

In the third quarter, Ross was flagged for “illegal use of hands,” which is only assessed on the field and is not worthy of a fine.

However, it can turn into a “facemask” or otherwise be determined to be a flagrant offense. In that case, fines can range from $11,941 on first offenses to $17,911 on second offenses. If it becomes a “striking penalty,” then fines range from $12,537 (first) to $18,507 (second).

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell could factor these moments into his roster decisions.

Vikings Running Back Set to Hear From NFL

Aside from Ross, the other fineable offense call during the game against the Vikings belonged to running back Jermar Jefferson.

A former seventh-round pick of the Detroit Lions (257th overall in 2021), Jefferson drew a flag for a facemask. He was fortunate, though, that Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin was called for an illegal block above the waist, offsetting his own miscue.

Jefferson could still be fined, though.

The players will not learn their fates until next Saturday (September 5). That is, after the league has reviewed every game for fineable offenses, both called and uncalled.

NFL Introduces Revised Rules

Ross and Jefferson will not benefit from the NFL’s newly implemented player safety measures this coming regular season.

“The NFL is placing a greater emphasis on health and safety as it relates to five rules violations,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones posted on X on August 26. If a player commits three offenses in any of the five categories [hip-drop tackle, horse-collar tackle, launching, hit on a defenseless player, or blindside block], he will automatically be suspended 1 game.”

There will be reimbursements for single-time offenders.

“If a player commits only one offense, they will receive 50 percent of their fine back at the end of the season,” Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam wrote on August 26. “A single offense in certain eligible categories would allow players to receive the entire amount of their fine back.

“The NFL will meet with players who are approaching the suspension threshold, and their head coaches are required to attend those meetings.”

Sam added, “‘Excessive’ rule violators will be subjected to increased financial penalties.”