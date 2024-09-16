Vikings Urged to Sign 2,500-Yard WR After Jefferson, Addison Injuries

The Minnesota Vikings were missing their top three pass-catchers by the end of their 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers — prompting a call for the team to sign veteran wide receiver Russell Gage.

Bleacher Report urged the Vikings to sign Gage to address their biggest need after their Week 2 win over the 49ers that proved many doubters wrong with Minnesota going 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

But to keep that winning pace, the Vikings may need reinforcements at wide receiver.

Justin Jefferson exited Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter due to a quad contusion. Jordan Addison did not play, ailing from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1; and tight T.J. Hockenson is on injured reserve, recovering from knee surgery earlier this year.

“Having a five-year veteran like Gage, who has nearly 250 career catches for 2,500 yards and 14 touchdowns, on hand wouldn’t be a bad idea,” the Bleacher Report article reads, pitching a signing to either the active roster or the practice squad.

Third-year receiver Jalen Nailor stepped up in place of Addison while veterans Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield rotated as the third wide receiver before Jefferson went down on Sunday.

Trishton Jackson played five snaps on Sunday but has caught just two passes in his career.

Signing Gage to a veteran minimum contract couldn’t hurt.

Veteran WR Russell Gage’s Prospects With Vikings

A 2018 sixth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons, Gage broke out in place of an injured Julio Jones during the 2020 season. He secured 72 receptions for 786 yards and four touchdowns on 102 targets, trailing only Calvin Ridley‘s workload.

In his final year in Atlanta, Gage shined in the final stretch of the season, tallying 500 receiving yards in six games over Weeks 13-18 (seventh in the league, per NFL.com).

Appearing in 74 of a possible 78 games, Gage was durable during his time in Atlanta.

But injuries caught up with Gage after signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. He missed five games during the 2022 season and suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp in 2023. The Buccaneers declined an option in his contract, sending him to free agency last March.

Gage spent the summer with the Baltimore Ravens but did not make the final cut.

At 28 years old, Gage is still young but likely has lost a step from his injuries. However, his production — 2,491 yards receiving, 244 receptions and 14 touchdowns — could be a valuable stash on the Vikings’ practice squad.

Justin Jefferson Expects to Play in Vikings’ Week 3 Matchup vs. Texans

Jefferson addressed his injury after exiting the Vikings’ win over the 49ers on Sunday, calling it a “thigh contusion” that won’t impact his availability in Week 3 against the Houston Texans (2-0).

“Just a little thigh bruise, contusion, whatever you want to call it,” Jefferson said, per Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz. “Something that happens a lot in the game. Just got to treat it up, get it figured out and be ready to go next week.”

Justin Jefferson on his injury: “Not overly concerned. Just a lil thigh bruise, contusion, whatever you want to call it. Something that happens.” pic.twitter.com/CeDAMtZhT2 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 15, 2024

Despite his early exit, Jefferson finished the game with four receptions for 133 yards receiving, 97 of those yards coming on a touchdown connection with Sam Darnold.