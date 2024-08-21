Vikings Urged to Make ‘Win-Win’ Trade for $1 Million High-Upside QB

The Minnesota Vikings are standing by Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback this season — but if he struggles, they could make a call for Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum urged the Vikings to make what he called a “win-win” trade for Wilson.

“A win-win here is to trade Russell Wilson to Minnesota. I think he’s a better quarterback than Sam Darnold. They certainly can battle it out,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on August 21, who suggested the Steelers pick up Ryan Tannehill as their starter due to his relationship with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

A byproduct of the Denver Broncos having to pay $39 million to cut him, Wilson is on a one-year, $1.2 million veteran minimum contract, offering his team immense upside for the value of his contract.

He’s in competition with Justin Fields for the Steelers starting job. But if Pittsburgh sees an opportunity to gain some draft capital for Wilson — they may be willing to make a deal.

However, the Steelers also know Wilson’s value, a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback on an affordable deal, and won’t be willing to just give him away for a seventh-round pick — even if he doesn’t start.

Vikings Trade for Steelers QB Russell Wilson Could Be Costly

A more likely scenario for a trade to happen would be after the Vikings get a good look at Darnold through the first month of the season.

The Vikings signing of Stephon Gilmore is evidence that the team intends to compete this season despite losing rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the season.

There is growing pressure on the new Vikings regime of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell to put forth a competitive season. Owner Mark Wilf said there were no plans to start extension talks with the Vikings brass in August.

If the Vikings don’t put forth a competitive season, Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell could be pushed into the final year of their contracts without a new deal in 2025.

That timeline could lead to some desperation for the Vikings to make an all-in move this season for Wilson if the quarterback position is the crux of the team’s success this year.

The Vikings only have a first-round pick and a pair of fifth-rounders in the 2025 draft. Considering the potential for Wilson to start, the Steelers could push for a third-rounder.

That’s quite the price tag on a one-year rental.

However, we’ve seen what desperation can do for a general manager in a hot seat. Rick Spielman sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for tight end Chris Herndon after Irv Smith Jr. suffered a season-ending meniscus injury in 2021. Herndon caught four passes the entire season that saw Mike Zimmer and Spielman fired the following January.

Vikings Should Seek Free Agent QB

To avoid making a rash decision like a midseason trade at quarterback, the Vikings should seek another proven veteran in free agency this summer. Acquiring a veteran now will give them time to learn the system and allow the plan with Darnold to unfold.

Tannehill would be the ideal signing; he has an 81-70 career record in 11 seasons.

The Vikings could also wait to see the quarterback market after cutdown day on August 27. Taylor Heinicke (Falcons) and Tyler Huntley (Browns) are two possible cut candidates for their respective teams.