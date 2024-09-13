Vikings QB Sam Darnold Called Out by 49ers CB Ahead of Week 2 Matchup

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is adamant on his connection with former teammate and Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Familiar with Darnold, who was a backup for the 49ers last season, Lenoir is confident he’ll win his matchup with the upstart Vikings quarterback coming off an impressive victory over the New York Giants.

“I believe I’ll win because me and Sam, we have this connection,” Lenoir said with a smirk before raising his hands in front of him. “He likes to throw the ball to me. This week, I’m coming and he knows it.”

Deommodore Lenoir on his matchup with Sam Darnold: “I think I win that for sure. I believe I win. Me and Sam, we have this connection, this connection where he likes to throw the ball to me… This week I’m coming, he knows it.” 🎥: @KNBR pic.twitter.com/bbaOMB9LFV — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) September 12, 2024

Jokes aside, Lenoir did not let himself get caught up in the fun and games, quickly giving Darnold credit ahead of the team’s Week 2 matchup on Sunday.

“I know he’s a talented player and he’s going to come ready to work. I know how he prepares. He gave us great looks when he played here with us. Just taking over the scout team, he was throwing dimes,” Lenoir added. “So I know it’s going to have to be tight, sticky coverage.”

Vikings QB Sam Darnold Comfortable Reuniting With 49ers Defense

The No. 3 overall pick in 2018, Darnold had fallen out of favor with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers before he signed with the 49ers last season.

He won the backup quarterback job during training camp and spent the season learning under one of the game’s brightest offensive minds, Kyle Shanahan.

He credited his time in San Francisco for helping him reassert himself as a starting quarterback in the league. Darnold also expressed confidence in facing the 49ers vaunted defense.

“It was huge, just being able to learn how they do things over there — not only schematically, but just as an organization. It was great to be able to be a part of that for a year,” Darnold said in a September 11 news conference. “I think just seeing [the defense] every day, I think it definitely helps … but I’m sure they’ll have some different things [this season].”

Shanahan downplayed the idea of players having the book on their former teams but respects Darnold’s ability ahead of the matchup.

“Yeah, I thought it was a real good spot for him,” Shanahan said of Darnold joining the Vikings, per Niners Wire. “And I was happy for him. I was hoping he’d find no good spots and come back here. But I was happy for him. He got this opportunity because Sam more than deserves it. Sam is a starting quarterback in this league and he should run with it.”

Sam Darnold Must Not Sam Darnold in Statement 49ers Game

Much has been made of Sam Darnold’s past of subpar play in the NFL. Whether his erratic decision-making and reckless throws were a product of being on poor teams or something innate is a debate for another day.

But on that note: Sam Darnold cannot Sam Darnold on Sunday in his first game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings have an improved run game to rely on that they hope will set the tone and give Darnold space to hit throws over the middle.

If they can execute a balanced approach on offense, Darnold will not have to shoulder the offense like he has in the past and play within the system.

The hype on Darnold is building, but this week is the true test of whether he can reinvent himself as the Vikings quarterback or if he’s prone to reverting to his old ways.