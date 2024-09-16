Vikings Coach Pushes Back on Sam Darnold Doubters After 49ers Win

There are still doubts that the Minnesota Vikings can be a playoff team with Sam Darnold — but that doesn’t bother head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Coming off a 23-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, the Vikings are 2-0 for the first time since 2016. O’Connell addressed Darnold reaching the vision set for him when the Vikings signed him in free agency.

“I view it as my job on a minute-to-minute, daily basis to get a great coaching staff and a lot of really great players around him,” O’Connell told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “My goal has been to build him up with a unique opportunity here, give him as many resources as we can within our offense, but also allow him to truly feel that he’s supported, he’s believed in. His teammates absolutely adore the guy.”

O’Connell added that Darnold’s work ethic has helped the Vikings get the best version of him early in the season.

“Ultimately, he’s working his tail off,” O’Connell added, per Breer. “He knows we’re getting the version of him that’s had some experiences in this league, both positive and negative.”

Despite the praise coming out of Minnesota, several national analysts believe the Vikings’ 2-0 start and postseason hopes as nothing more than a mirage.

ESPN Analyst Cautions Tough Road Ahead for Vikings, Sam Darnold

Grading the biggest stories to come out of Week 2 as truth or overreaction, ESPN’s Dan Graziano isn’t buying that the Vikings are a playoff team yet.

“Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has taken the work [Kyle] Shanahan did with Darnold last year and built on it, and he believes he has Darnold — still just 27 years old! — in the best situation he has ever been in and that his talent will help him thrive in it,” Graziano wrote in a September 16 article. “But they have a long way to go with a still-young quarterback who has never had sustained success.”

Graziano noted the Vikings’ “gauntlet” of an upcoming schedule — Week 3 vs. Houston Texans, Week 4 at Green Bay Packers, Week 5 vs. New York Jets in London and Week 7 vs. Detroit Lions.

He also noted the Vikings’ top three pass-catchers are all dealing with injuries.

Justin Jefferson left Sunday’s game with a quad contusion, joining Jordan Addison who was out with an ankle injury. Tight end T.J. Hockenson won’t return until after Week 4 and possibly not until after the team’s Week 6 bye as he is recovering from knee surgery earlier this year.

“I do think Darnold and the Vikings will continue to play well; the coaching will make sure of that,” Graziano wrote. “But there’s just too much working against them for me to predict them as a playoff team, even after the 2-0 start.”

Vikings Defense to the Doubters: It Just Doesn’t Matter

While concerns about Darnold’s consistency are valid, the Vikings defense is quietly the unit buoying Minnesota this year.

After holding the New York Giants to six points in Week 1, the defense proved their dominance by holding the NFC champion 49ers to 17 points, tied for their lowest point total in two seasons.

Playmakers are abound on the defense. The Vikings lead the league with 11 sacks; and they’re doing it without excessively blitzing, currently ranked 17th with a 12.9% blitz rate.

That kind of pressure in non-blitz packages has opened more turnover opportunities. The Vikings are top five in passes defensed (11) and interceptions (3) through two weeks.

Several defensive players said their group this year is “special” in the locker room after their win over the 49ers.

Quarterback Brock Purdy would have to agree.

He commended defensive coordinator Brian Flores, calling the scheme “crazy” after they sacked Purdy six times.