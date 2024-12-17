Sam Darnold Speaks Out on Uncertain Future With Vikings

Quarterback Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings.

In the spotlight of “Monday Night Football,” Sam Darnold addressed his future with the Minnesota Vikings.

On an expiring one-year, $10 million contract that has proved to be one of the best deals in the NFL, Darnold is poised to become the top free-agent quarterback available in the offseason — making him a prime candidate for a lucrative multi-year deal.

Whether that comes from the Vikings or another team remains to be seen; and Darnold is adamant on letting his play determine that.

“I’m not focused on that at all,” he told ESPN ahead of a primetime win over the Chicago Bears on December 16. “I’m really stuck in the moment, and I think that’s the best way to approach that: to be where my feet are and continue to look at it from that perspective.”

Through 14 games, Darnold ranks sixth in passing yards (3,530), fifth in passing touchdowns (29) and fourth in passer rating (104.9). He’s fueled a 12-2 start for the Vikings, who could claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs by winning their final three games of the season.

Sam Darnold Exceeding Expectations Makes His Future in Minnesota Uncertain

Before Darnold arrived in Minnesota, he appeared to be on borrowed time.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft was a backup for the San Francisco 49ers last year and didn’t appear to have any clear prospects of becoming a starter again after fizzling out with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

The Vikings’ signing of Darnold was not viewed favorably before the start of the season. Oddsmakers set Minnesota’s over-under for win total at 6.5 games for the 2024 season.

But as the Vikings and Darnold revel in his career revival, it’s proving to be too good of a time for Minnesota.

The Vikings always had faith in Darnold, but he’s exceeded even their expectations as the cost to keep him continues to climb. Darnold is projected to secure a $36 million-a-year deal by Spotrac, which compares player performance with existing contracts to project an expected free agent’s market value.

Whether Minnesota wants to put that money on the table is debatable, but their actions suggest otherwise.

Vikings Parting Ways With Cousins, Paying Jefferson Are Signs Darnold is on a One-Year Ride in Minnesota

When speculating on Darnold’s future, it’s important to consider how he landed in Minnesota in the first place.

Last offseason, the Vikings came to a crossroads, deciding they would to pay Justin Jefferson instead of Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota made Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, reaching a four-year, $140 million deal worth $35 million annually in June. It was a bet that Jefferson, dictating that defenses must sell out to stop him, would maximize other skill positions on offense, including quarterback.

By not matching the Atlanta Falcons‘ $45 million-a-year offer to keep Cousins, Minnesota was allowed to spend in free agency after years of being cap-strung by a veteran quarterback contract. The defense was transformed overnight with the addition of several impact-free agents.

To keep the roster well-balanced, the Vikings must keep the quarterback position affordable for the duration of Jefferson’s contract.

That’s where J.J. McCarthy comes in. McCarthy’s average salary is just $5.4 million, leaving plenty of room to continue to fortify the roster.

While he seems like a wild card until he proves himself in the NFL, Darnold arguably was a known commodity and a bad hand before he joined the Vikings.

Unlike Cousins, who O’Connell inherited in 2022 as a first-year head coach, Darnold and McCarthy are both hand-picked by the Vikings’ quarterback guru. Darnold has proved there shouldn’t be a fear of the unknown of McCarthy, but there are mild injury concerns after he underwent a second knee operation in November.

However, that is not enough reason for Minnesota to sink its future roster-building potential on re-signing Darnold.

Rather, they must find another affordable reclamation project that has the potential to carry the team as an insurance policy to McCarthy; ergo, Daniel Jones.

It’s a paradox, but the better Darnold plays the less he fits the Vikings’ long-term plans.

He and the Vikings are making the most of his one-year run, and fans should enjoy the show.