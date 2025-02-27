Hi, Subscriber

Sam Darnold Receives Cryptic 8-Word Message About His Next Contract

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sam Darnold
Getty
Sam Darnold

No one is quite sure about what the future holds for Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Sam Darnold; whether he will end up staying with the organization or moving on to a different team, in order for JJ McCarthy to get a chance to become the team’s franchise quarterback.

There have been significant fluctuations on Darnold’s valuation on the open market, particularly after his late-season meltdown in the Vikings’ final two games.

However, despite the likely dip in price from his projected peak, when some thought he could end up commanding as much as $50 million/year at the turn of the new year, it seems that he will be taken care of after all.

Field Yates, speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, said in slightly mysterious fashion that the former #3 overall pick, will “do well for himself” this offseason.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sam Darnold Set To Receive A Big Contract This Offseason

Regardless of what transpires, Darnold is set to receive a massive pay-rise from the 1 year, $10 million deal he signed last offseason with the Vikings.

If the consensus is that teams are willing to pay the former Jet in excess of $40 million/year, Minnesota could franchise tag him and trade him for draft compensation; that is, if a franchise likes the Pro Bowler enough to both give him a big contract and give up picks for him.

Otherwise, the Vikings could take the opposite route of letting him walk, where they will very likely receive a compensatory late 3rd round selection in 2026 in return, as long as they do not bring in a high priced free agent in exchange to cancel it out.

And if they take the third route; giving him a long-term deal in-house to stay; this could spell the end of the road for last year’s #10 overall pick, JJ McCarthy, who has spoken about his desire to get opportunities to start this fall.

Where Could Darnold Land To Get Paid?

By staying in-house, Darnold could end up taking less money than other more desperate, QB-desirous franchises, would be willing to pay him. The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers have all been touted as viable options for the signal caller, who remains just 27 years old going into his eighth year in the NFL.

The Raiders, under the ever-increasing influence of minority shareholder, Tom Brady, will be looking to shore up the QB position that has been highly unstable since the departure of longtime franchise quarterback, Derek Carr.

Whilst the Giants’ head coach, Brian Daboll, and general manager, Joe Schoen; having been granted one more year by owner, John Mara; know that they need to win now in order to stay employed by the organization in 2026 and beyond.

And though Pittsburgh does not have the pressure of the first two teams to finally be somewhat decent, the team is yearning for a true franchise-quality quarterback after the failures of the Kenny Pickett and Russell Wilson experiments over the past two years.

The decision could come down to whoever signs the chequebook with the most zeros, or perhaps Darnold has a specific target in mind that he’s hoping to play for in the near future.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Sam Darnold Receives Cryptic 8-Word Message About His Next Contract

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x