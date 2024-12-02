Vikings Send Clear Message to Sam Darnold After Signing Daniel Jones

The Minnesota Vikings are stacking veteran quarterbacks for the stretch run, which has led to speculation about the team’s future at the position.

Sam Darnold has played well this season, producing easily the best campaign of his career. However, the team’s decision to sign former New York Giants signal caller Daniel Jones late last week potentially indicates that Darnold could be a one-and-done player in Minnesota.

J.J. McCarthy has missed the entire season with a knee injury, but the Vikings spent the 10th overall pick on the rookie QB in April and are incentivized to find out what they have in him sooner than later. Minnesota will certainly carry at least one veteran quarterback into next season, either as McCarthy’s backup or as his competition for the starting job, but the chances that player ends up as Darnold appeared to dip upon Jones’ arrival.

But head coach Kevin O’Connell sent his starter the opposite message over the weekend, making it clear that Jones’ presence in the locker room now has no bearing on Darnold’s future with the organization.

“The [Vikings] made clear to Sam Darnold that signing Daniel Jones doesn’t bear on his future in Minnesota,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Sunday, December 1. “But if Darnold keeps playing like this, it might be tough to afford him come March.”

Sam Darnold Will Command Serious Interest in Free Agency

Darnold is playing on a one-year contract with the Vikings worth a total of $10 million. However, his performance over the course of this season has upped his projected value more than three times over, according to Spotrac.

Darnold’s current market value is $32.4 million annually over a new four-year deal ($129.6 million total). He is only 27 years old and entering free agency as clearly the best available quarterback in an otherwise weak class. The best free-agent option outside of Darnold is probably going to be Pittsburgh Steelers backup Justin Fields.

The 2025 NFL draft class is also suspect, which could up Darnold’s value even further to a handful of QB-needy teams, as not all of them will be able to fill the position by selecting a rookie prospect. Darnold has completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,952 yards, 23 TDs and 10 INTs across 12 games played for the Vikings this season.

Daniel Jones Far From Surefire Bet at QB for Vikings in 2025

While some of Darnold’s newfound success is likely due to his maturation as a QB, it is also undoubtedly connected to O’Connell’s system and the talented set of skill players that surround Darnold in the Vikings’ offensive huddle.

As such, Darnold would probably prefer to remain in Minnesota. And all things being equal, the Vikings would probably like to keep him around on a longer-term contract. However, the financials could make that proposal difficult on the franchise’s side of the equation.

Jones has not played particularly well since signing a $160 million extension with the Giants in March 2023. He is on a one-year deal in Minnesota that is costing the team just $375,000 for the balance of the campaign.

Jones will undoubtedly be less expensive than Darnold next season, though he is also far less proven in the Vikings’ system. Furthermore, the franchise bailing on continuity for financial reasons may not go over well with the fan base in Minnesota — especially if the Vikings (10-2) finish the year by making noise in the playoffs.