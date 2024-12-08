Ex-Packers QB Slams Cousins After Darnold Throws 5 TDs in Vikings Win

Quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Minnesota Vikings and head coach Kevin O’Connell made it work with Kirk Cousins, and they’re doing the same with Sam Darnold.

The difference, of course, is that Cousins would have cost the Vikings in the range of the $180 million the Atlanta Falcons paid the 36-year-old quarterback to poach him from Minnesota, while Darnold is having a monster season on a $10 million contract that is among the best values at the position in the entire NFL.

There was no shortage of doubters in O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah anywhere along the path of transitioning from Cousins to Darnold.

Letting Cousins walk, a three-time Pro Bowler who led Minnesota to the playoffs twice in six seasons, raised eyebrows. Trading up to draft J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick drew criticisms. And inking Darnold to start before reaching a long-term deal with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was also a strong point of contention.

But so far, it has worked out swimmingly, as the Vikings are 11-2 despite carrying north of $60 million in dead salary cap money in 2024. After months of questions and doubts, Minnesota’s brass is finally receiving its flowers, including from former rival quarterback Kurt Benkert who backed up Aaron Rodgers for a couple of years with the Green Bay Packers.

“Darnold was a MASSIVE upgrade from Cousins for the Vikings,” Benkert posted to X under a video of a touchdown pass from Darnold to Jordan Addison, one of three on the afternoon. “200 [IQ] play by the Vikings.”

Sam Darnold Has Outplayed Kirk Cousins by Wide Margin This Season

If Darnold hadn’t already made every Vikings fan forget about Cousins before Sunday, he reminded them why they should with his performance against the Falcons.

Darnold had easily his best day of the season, completing 79% of his passes for 347 yards and 5 TDs. Meanwhile, Cousins threw for 344 yards with 2 INTs.

On the season, Darnold has now thrown for 3,299 yards, 28 TDs and 10 INTs with a 68.4% completion rate. Cousins has thrown for 3,396 yards, 17 TDs and a league-leading 15 INTs with a 67% completion rate.

Atlanta is now 6-7 on the season after dropping its fourth consecutive game. It is also the fourth game in a row Cousins has gone without throwing a touchdown pass, though he has tossed 8 INTs over that span.

Kirk Cousins Could Lose Falcons Job to Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons fell out of first place in the NFC South Division with the loss in Minnesota on Sunday and now sit one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cousins could be on the brink of losing his starting job just 13 games into a four-year contract with the Falcons, as No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. is waiting in the wings.

Meanwhile, the Vikings kept pace with the Detroit Lions (12-1) in the race for the NFC North Division crown and what will likely be the No. 1 overall seed and the sole bye in the conference through Super Wildcard Weekend.

The two teams won’t face off again until Week 18 on January 5, 2025, when Minnesota will travel to Detroit in what could be a game of massive consequence.