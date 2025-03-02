AFC Team Interested in Trading With Vikings for Sam Darnold: Report

The Minnesota Vikings do not plan to franchise tag Sam Darnold with the intent of trading him, though there is one development that could change what appears to be more or less a final decision from the organization on that topic.

The development in question would be a team coming to the Vikings at the NFL combine and expressing interest in doing a deal for Darnold so as to keep the QB off the free agent market and secure his services exclusively via a long-term contract.

On Saturday, March 1, that is precisely what Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported the Las Vegas Raiders are interesting in accomplishing.

“People close to Sam Darnold tell me that Raiders head coach Pete Carroll will work to make a move to acquire the quarterback from the Vikings,” Pauline wrote.

Vikings Made Final Call on Tagging, Trading Sam Darnold, but Raiders’ Offer Could Re-Open Discussion

Pauline went on to reference the tag-and-trade option on Minnesota’s side of the equation, which had gained steam in the weeks leading up to the NFL combine. However, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune threw cold water on that possibility one day prior to Pauline’s report.

“The Vikings do not anticipate on tagging Sam Darnold at this point,” Krammer said. “They know now that tag is going to be over $40 million. That was the anticipation the entire time. … And from what I’ve heard, it’s because they do not intend to keep him on the tag, and trading him on the tag proves to be pretty difficult.”

Krammer went on to explain the highly specific set of circumstances required to make such a trade work.

“It would have to be a situation where [a team wants] to work out a long-term contract with him, and that takes time. That also takes willingness,” Krammer continued. “From what I’ve been told, Sam Darnold getting tagged with the intention of trading him would effectively give him a no-trade clause if he didn’t want to go wherever they were going to send him.”

Any Value Vikings Can Get for Sam Darnold in Trade Represents Win for Minnesota

That more or less shut the book on the Vikings tagging Darnold, as doing so was simply too risky.

However, if the Raiders believe giving up a draft asset or two to Minnesota to guarantee Darnold lands in Las Vegas is worth it, and the franchise is willing to disclose that information to the Vikings ahead of a trade negotiation, then the math could feasibly change on Minnesota’s side.

Darnold faltered down the stretch, playing poorly in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions in a game that cost the Vikings the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and then again in the Minnesota’s first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Prior to those two performances, he might have garnered a first-round pick in return. After them, the friendliest projections for Darnold’s trade value have been in the range of a high second-rounder or potentially a third-round pick.

If there is only one team interested then the Vikings can’t start a bidding war, which would theoretically drive Darnold’s price down.

But even a single mid-round selection or a couple of picks spread out across Day 2 and Day 3 — or even two picks on Day 3 alone — would be excellent value for Minnesota considering the organization will get nothing if it fails to agree to an extension with Darnold, and he walks in free agency later this month.