Vikings QB Sam Darnold Under Fire Ahead of 49ers Matchup

Sam Darnold showed encouraging signs of a career renaissance in the Minnesota Vikings‘ Week 1 win over the New York Giants — but it takes more than one game to win over the critics.

On ESPN’s “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith was not buying colleague Dan Orlovsky’s praise of Darnold, who did not win more than seven games in a single season as a starter for the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Orlovsky has maintained that Darnold could lead the Vikings to the playoffs given the amount of talent at his disposal in Minnesota. He defended Darnold, whose career 22-35 career record, was a product of “terrible teams, in terrible situations.”

Smith acknowledged Orlovsky’s point, but he isn’t convinced of Darnold, likening his past to a “virus” that the 26-year-old cannot shake.

“If you’re around some people with a cold enough, you’re going to get one. If you’re around some people with a virus you gon’ catch it,” Smith said on September 12 ahead of the Vikings’ Week 2 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. “Contamination… it happens when you get around certain situations. Ultimately, you become a byproduct of that. That’s what I’m saying of Sam Darnold.

“You’re very hopeful, and I can appreciate that. But you’re sitting up here talking to us like we’re supposed to expect a high level of production from this brother. I’m not doing that. I’m not doing that. I got to see it to believe it.”

Smith laid the gauntlet for Darnold: Sunday when the 49ers’ vaunted defense visits the Vikings.

“Let’s see how he’s going to look this Sunday when Nick Bosa and the crew are coming,” Smith added. “Don’t expect the same results, ’cause it ain’t gon’ happen.”

Vikings’ Sam Darnold Earns High Praise From Former NFL QB

A 12-year NFL quarterback before his retirement after the 2016 season, Orlovsky has studied Darnold throughout his career and has been one of the biggest supporters of Darnold’s resurgence.

Between last season as a backup with the 49ers and this offseason under Kevin O’Connell, Darnold has polished his footwork and showed he could throw in rhythm with O’Connell’s scheme last week.

“Sam really struggled with this, early on [in his career]. He really struggled with this in Carolina. I remember of doing a breakdown of Sam being ready to throw, cause 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, hitch… and the receivers weren’t even close to [breaking on] the routes,” Orlovsky said on a September 11 airing of ESPN’s “NFL Live.”I think it’s a lost art in much of the NFL right now, and he has really grown when it comes to ‘ok, my drop has to have this type of pace with this type of feel, and I have to be ready to throw at this moment, marrying it with those routes… that’s why you see some of his talent start to shine…”

Vikings Are Looking Improved With Sam Darnold

The Vikings seemingly took a step back after moving on from Kirk Cousins and downgrading to Darnold at quarterback.

However, shedding Cousins’ contract allowed the Vikings to spend in free agency and improve the roster.

The defense underwent a massive rehaul. The Vikings signed outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and inside linebacker Blake Cashman — all top-100 free agents in Pro Football Focus’ 2024 rankings. They also drafted first-round edge rusher Dallas Turner, signed two new starting cornerbacks and added depth on the defensive interior.

Those roster moves were evident in Sunday’s 28-6 win over the Giants, who mustered only 240 yards of offense and went 0-for-3 in the red zone.

The days of having Cousins and the offense carry the team are in the past — and that may be enough to keep the Vikings competitive despite the perceived downgrade at quarterback.