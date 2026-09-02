Vikings Sign Ex-Seahawks RB, Pro Bowler in Roster Shake-Up

The Minnesota Vikings made several previously reported moves official on Wednesday, including the signing of Pro Bowl pass rusher Kyle Van Noy, but they also announced that they have added DeeJay Dallas.

“The #Vikings have signed QB Max Brosmer, WR Dillon Bell, RB DeeJay Dallas and OLB Kyle Van Noy to the practice squad,” the team announced in a post on X on September 2.

Dallas, who turns 28 on September 16, was a fourth round pick of the Seattle Seahawks.

Vikings Add Former Seahawks Back DeeJay Dallas

Taken 144th overall in the 2020 draft, he has rushed for 538 yards and 4 touchdowns on 124 carries in his career, tacking on another 407 yards on 64 receptions. In addition to his dual-threat capabilities, he also contributes on special teams, including as a returner.

The Vikings’ running back room took a hit when the Chicago Bears claimed Zavier Scott off waivers, preventing Minnesota from bringing him back in the same capacity Dallas is in.

Minnesota also lost Jermar Jefferson to an injury, further depleting their reserves.

They are still healthy at the top of the depth chart, with Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason set for a 1A/1B situation. But the Vikings only had 2026 sixth-round pick (198th overall) Demond Claiborne behind them.

In addition to the Seahawks and, now, the Vikings, Dallas has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars in his career so far.

This story will be updated.