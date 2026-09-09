Vikings Clear Roster Spot for Harrison Smith With 6-Foot-4 Tight End

Fallout from the Minnesota Vikings’ decision to re-sign All-Pro safety Harrison Smith continues to emerge, this time ensnaring Ben Yurosek.

“Vikings make room for S Harrison Smith on the roster by placing TE Ben Yurosek on injured reserve,” ESPN Vikings beat writer Kevin Seifert reported in a post on X on September 8, beating the team’s official announcement.

The post from the team’s X handle only noted they “officially signed” Smith.

“Ben Yurosek’s injury isn’t expected to be a long-term issue,” the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reported on X on September 8. “He should be back this season.”

Vikings Shut Down TE to Clear Room for Harrison Smith

Getty Ben Yurosek was the subject of a roster move to make room for Harrison Smith.

The Vikings provided more details on Smith and their decision on Yurosek in the official statement on their roster moves.

After noting Smith’s return in the September 8 notice on the Vikings’ flagship, Vikings.com’s Lindsey Young wrote, “The spot for adding Smith on the 53-man roster was created as second-year tight end Ben Yurosek was placed on Injured Reserve. The Vikings also released safety Kahlef Hailassie from their practice squad.

“Yurosek appeared in 12 games in 2025 as an undrafted rookie free agent, recording two catches for 14 yards.”

Yurosek, 24, had two receptions for 6 yards with the Vikings during the 2026 preseason. He finished fourth among the team’s five tight ends that played during the exhibition slate this year, ahead of only Matt Lauter.

Only Gavin Bartholomew remains from that group.

The Vikings still have starters T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver, and they also have Cam Grandy on their practice squad.

Vikings Lose Ben Yurosek to Short-Term Injury

Getty Ben Yurosek could return to the Vikings this season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted that Yurosek “didn’t back down” from shifting to more of a blocking role in college.

“Overall, Yurosek doesn’t have the type of exceptional size or power that will stand out on an NFL field, but he is assignment sound and a good enough athlete,” Brugler wrote in his “The Beast” pre-draft guide. “He can make an NFL roster with continued fine-tuning of his run-blocking technique.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein agreed with the assessment.

“Yurosek has the body type of a pass-catching tight end but he might have a better chance to make the league as a run blocker. He’s a willing blocker at the point of attack with good short-area movement to stay centered and connected to the block. He lacks base strength, so tenacity will give way to pure power unless he gets stronger in his lower body,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft assessment.

“Movements in space can be unorthodox and he might not have enough separation quickness to make much of a mark as a pass catcher. Yurosek has an uphill fight on his hands, but a willingness to block gives him a chance.”