Vikings WR Has One Focus Amid Contract Uncertainty

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is not worried about a potential new contract. He spoke about a contract during training camp on Tuesday afternoon and is letting things play out.

Addison is locked in with the Vikings until 2027. The team picked up his fifth-year option in March, giving him $20.6 million fully guaranteed remaining for the season.

He originally signed a four-year $13.73 million fully guaranteed rookie contract after being drafted by the Vikings in the 2023 NFL draft. Addison went 23rd overall, and was viewed as a playmaking receiver. He is scheduled to make a little over $2 million this season.

With that in mind, Addison is not worried about his contract as of yet. He just wants to play football, as he told the media on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m being where my feet are. I’m just putting in work right now, going through camp, making sure I’m becoming a better receiver and I feel like everything is going to take care of itself.”

Market Has Been Set For Vikings Star

The market has been reset for Addison and a potential contract. Recent massive contract extensions for 2023 draft classmates are certainly going to set the market. Chris Olave signed a $124 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. Zay Flowers signed a $140 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. This undoubtedly sets the market for Addison, and works in his favor. Some have projected anywhere from a $31-$35 million per year deal for Addison.

There is no denying that he has been productive for the Vikings. He has recorded 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has certainly made the first three years of his career. His best season came in his rookie year. He had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Since then, he has suffered a bit of a downturn in production. However, his numbers still warrant him being a solid complementary option.

2025 saw Addison record 42 receptions for 610 yards and three touchdowns. His explosiveness was still there, as he averaged 14.5 yards per reception. This was the highest amount of his career. His career-low numbers certainly had some context to them. Addison had a three-game suspension to begin the year. He also struggled to hold onto the football at times. He had a 14.3 drop rate on target throws, according to Pro Football Reference. If anything, this number showcased his struggles with consistency.

A Crucial Year For Vikings Star

There is no denying that Addison is a dynamic complementary receiver. Some may view the market as too high, and would be hesitant to give Addison a contract in the $30 million per year range. This is where the 2026 season could come into play. Quarterback Kyler Murray could allow him to bounce back and regain that consistency that he showed in previous years. A good year with Murray could undoubtedly improve his value, and land him the big deal that he wants.

It will be interesting to see what Addison will be able to do this season. He has established himself throughout his career as a top complementary weapon for the Vikings, and he looks to be in line to do it once again. The Vikings offense could be explosive with Murray under center, and Addison will undoubtedly be a part of it. Now, the trick is getting him to be a part of it long-term.