Saints Make Major Chris Olave Contract Announcement

The New Orleans Saints are a dark-horse playoff contender entering the 2026 campaign. Not many folks may have realized it, but the Saints took some major steps forward to close out last season, giving the team a real sense of belief that they can contend in the weak NFC South division this year.

One guy who was fantastic for New Orleans all year long in 2025 was wide receiver Chris Olave. After entering the year with questions about his football future given his history with concussions, Olave put together the best season of his career. With the new season right around the corner, the Saints opted to reward Olave before he entered the final year of his rookie contract with a massive new extension.

Saints Sign Chris Olave to Four-Year, $132 Million Contract Extension

New Orleans selected Olave with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he became an immediate contributor in the passing game, as he racked up 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns, which earned him a fourth-place finish in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race. Olave was excellent again in 2023 (87 REC, 1,123 YDS, 5 TD), but a handful of concerning injuries started popping up.

Olave suffered a pair of concussions in 2024, which led to him missing nine games throughout the year. There were questions surrounding his health entering the 2025 campaign, but he put them to rest in convincing fashion with a dominant bounce-back season (100 REC, 1,163 YDS, 9 TD). When all was said and done, Olave earned himself a spot on the All-Pro Second Team.

While pretty much everything went right for Olave last year, he missed the final game of the season after a blood clot was found in his lungs, but he’s been cleared to return to action, which is great news for New Orleans. Olave was set to enter a contract year, but the Saints opted to take the suspense out of the situation by handing him a massive four-year contract that could be worth up to $132 million, with $90 million being guaranteed.

“Just in: Saints are signing WR Chris Olave to a four-year extension worth up to $132 million, including $90 million guaranteed, his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, and Robert Bailey, tell ESPN,” Adam Schefter reported in a post on X.

Saints Commit to Chris Olave Before 2026 Campaign

Olave’s injury issues are somewhat concerning, but when he’s been on the field, he’s proven himself to be one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league. The Saints need to have playmakers on the field around quarterback Tyler Shough in order to aid his development, and Olave is one of the best options available. Handing him this huge deal does come with some risk, but if he can stay healthy, he will be more than worth the high cost.

The key for New Orleans will be finding playmakers who can contribute alongside Olave. First-round rookie Jordyn Tyson seems like a safe bet to have a big first season in the pros, while offseason addition Travis Etienne Jr. will team up alongside Alvin Kamara in the running back room. Olave is the key to opening up everything for the rest of this unit, and now that he’s signed to a huge deal, he’s going to have some lofty expectations to live up to in 2026 and beyond.