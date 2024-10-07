Stephon Gilmore Sounds Off on Outsmarting Aaron Rodgers, Vikings’ Perfect Start

Minnesota Vikings new cornerback Stephon Gilmore is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year for a reason, and it showed in his play against QB Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in London.

Gilmore tallied 6 tackles and an interception to help the Vikings to a 23-17 victory that takes the team into its bye week at a perfect record of 5-0. The defensive back spoke to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated following the win on Sunday, October 6, during which he discussed how he outsmarted Rodgers to force one of three Minnesota takeaways on the day.

Breer also asked Gilmore about one of the most unexpected 5-0 starts in recent NFL history.

Vikings QB Sam Darnold Arguably Best Value in NFL Through 5 Weeks

Minnesota’s has been a true team effort to reach the bye week without a loss.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has been a revelation, not to mention a tremendous value on a one-year contract worth just $10 million. He came into Week 5 as a frontrunner for MVP with 932 passing yards, a league-leading 11 TD passes and just 3 INTs.

Darnold played poorly against the Jets, completing just 14-of-31 pass attempts for 179 yards and 1 INT. That said, the Vikings were still able to win despite a hip injury to running back Aaron Jones that knocked him out of the contest after just 7 carries for 29 yards.

Vikings Defense Making Impact Plays Through Sacks, Turnovers

Minnesota’s defense has also been excellent, confusing opposing quarterbacks with disguised coverages and blitz packages that have helped the unit rack up 20 sacks on the year, which ranks second in the NFL.

The Vikings defense is near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed (29th at 1,445 yards surrendered), but the defense has also forced 11 interceptions compared to just 8 passing TDs allowed, per NFL.com.

Those 11 picks lead most of the league by a wide margin. The Green Bay Packers are second with 9 INTs, and after that the next closest defenses are tied at 6 interceptions.

The combined efforts on offense and defense have allowed the Vikings to beat three teams that won playoff games last season on their way to 5-0.

All told, the record of Minnesota’s opponents to this point is 13-12. However, those teams are a combined 13-7 in games played against any team other than the Vikings.