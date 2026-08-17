Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Vikings’ Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy Debate

The Minnesota Vikings concluded one of the least suspenseful quarterback battles in recent memory when they named Kyler Murray their starter under center over J.J. McCarthy earlier this month. While the team made it seem like Murray and McCarthy were competing for the job, the overarching assumption was always that Murray would be the Week 1 starter.

Sure enough, Murray has won the gig, leaving McCarthy’s future with the team up in the air. While some folks think that Minnesota is giving up on McCarthy too quickly, former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci recently made it clear that he believes the team is making the right call when it comes to the Murray/McCarthy debate.

Steve Mariucci Gets Brutally Honest on Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy Debate

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After handing McCarthy the starting job last year, he promptly turned in the worst season of any quarterback in the league (140/243, 1,632 YDS, 11 TD, 12 INT). While McCarthy showed flashes of his potential, the Vikings simply are not in a position where they can afford to endure the growing pains that he was going through last year.

Minnesota knew it was going to have to at least add a competitor for McCarthy, and it did that when it signed Murray in free agency. A two-time Pro Bowler, many folks figured that Murray would be the immediate favorite to win the starting job over McCarthy, and sure enough, that ended up happening much sooner than expected in training camp.

The Vikings could have technically given McCarthy another shot and turned things over to Murray if he struggled, but this team isn’t intent on waiting that long. While the team could have handled things with McCarthy better, Mariucci gave the team credit for recognizing its problem and going out getting Murray, who he believes is the superior option at the quarterback position.

“J.J. McCarthy needs to prove to me and everybody else that he’s capable of being available and staying healthy,” Mariucci said in an interview with casino.org. “He wasn’t that much of a thrower in Michigan either. He didn’t throw the ball much at all, and that is a big concern for me. McCarthy may have won a lot of games and a National Championship, but I think Kyler Murray gives them the best chance to win right now. He’s a superstar athlete.”

Vikings Riding With Kyler Murray Over J.J. McCarthy for the Time Being

The Vikings believe that if they can find an answer at quarterback, they can compete for a Super Bowl. We saw that to be the case in 2024 when Sam Darnold was running the offense, and the team is clearly hoping that Murray can enjoy a similar return to form now that he’s playing under quarterback guru Kevin O’Connell.

There’s no guarantee this setup will pan out, which would lead to McCarthy getting another opportunity to prove he can hold his own in the NFL. For now, though, Murray is the guy, and many folks, including Mariucci, believe he gives Minnesota its best shot at winning. Whether or not that proves to be the case will be determined once the team takes the field for the 2026 campaign.