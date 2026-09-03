Former Backup Compares Kyler Murray to Aaron Rodgers Amid Rumored Concerns

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting a very different version of Kyler Murray than anything his former team, the Arizona Cardinals saw, or at least what was reported. Former teammate and backup, Chris Streveler believes the narrative about Murray is faulty.

In a conversation with Action network, Streveler shared his experience with Murray amid chatter about his attitude and work ethic being questionable.

In his estimation, those are more media narratives than reality.

“I’ve been around a lot of guys who have been somewhat misunderstood. Kyler being one of them. Aaron Rodgers was another. I had positive experiences with both of those guys,” Streveler said, per Action Network’s Kyle Odegard on September 1, adding that he “always tried to take guys at face value for what they brought to the room, how they treated me, and I always had a positive experience with Kyler.

“The media is going to always take those narratives and run with them, try to build them up. I first met him in 2020, when it was his second season in the league. And now, seeing it from afar with the way he’s able to articulate and carry himself, I continue to see growth and maturity.”

Streveler noted the previous QBs who have thrived in Murray’s position, Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold, and expressed confidence in his former teammate following suit.

Streveler believes Murray’s combination of arm and leg talent is elite.

He put the Vikings passer in a class that only includes him and Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP. If the Vikings can get Murry’s play to consistency match his talent, they could have something.

Vikings Get Strong Take on Kyler Murray

Streveler remarked on how the change of scenery could be “valuable” for Murray after an unceremonious end to a tumultuous tenure in Aizona. He also believes the experiences of the past three seasons showed Murray his toughness.

“I’m also a proponent that going through adversity builds toughness, builds character, builds resilience,” Streveler said, per Odegard. “He’s been through that with the knee injury, the benching, moving teams now. I think he’s probably got some toughness inside of him now that maybe he didn’t know he had before going through adversity.”

Murray already had the skill set, with Streveler noting that his “acceleration is crazy” and “special.”

Streveler also would not blame coaching for Murray’s failures in Arizona.

At the same time, he naturally mentioned Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell in light of his previous remarks about QBs having success in Minnesota. Murray also has thee most obvious motivation of all right in front of him.

Kyler Murray Playing for Legacy, Big Payday

There is no denying the Vikings offer a chance at redemption for Murray, whose other big red flag is tied to his height, which he cannot control.

“Has an opportunity to rewrite the narrative of his career,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis wrote on August 30, after the Vikings finalized their initial 53-man roster. “His athleticism offers an unseen dimension within head coach Kevin O’Connell’s timing-based offense. Predicting Murray’s ceiling in Minnesota is comparable to predicting the weather.

Murray and the Vikings will be under the microscope, at least to begin the 2026 season.

Murry is also on a one-year contract and can cash in next offseason, with the Vikings or another team in 2027 with a strong 2026 campaign.