Vikings Receive Strong Jauan Jennings Message Amid 49ers Speculation

Many see the Minnesota Vikings as a buyer with the Nov. 10 trade deadline looming. Nonetheless, the Vikings could also make moves to bring in draft assets for players who don’t fit their team after a handful of weeks.

Minnesota already traded away J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a Day 3 pick. Could they do so with another player who’s struggled to fit in with the offense, wideout Jauan Jennings?

The veteran wideout has had two catches for nine yards in four games this season for Minnesota, per StatMuse. As a result, Jennings has found himself in trade speculation leading up to the deadline.

One potential landing spot for the wideout is a return to the San Francisco 49ers, given the team’s injuries at the receiving position and his knowledge of the offensive system.

However, Matthew Coller of “Vikings Collective” noted that Minnesota should avoid trading Jennings to the Niners or any team that could potentially hurt them.

“I wouldn’t help San Francisco with anything right now,” Coller said in an Oct. 24 video from the “Vikings Collective” YouTube channel. “If I’m the Minnesota Vikings, I don’t care if Jauan Jennings wants to go back to that team or not. You’re going to the AFC if they’re trading him away because that’s where he can’t hurt you, and not to Buffalo because he can hurt you there.”

Why Hasn’t Jauan Jennings Worked for Vikings So Far

Moreover, Coller went into detail regarding why the Jennings signing hasn’t panned out for the Vikings so far, as the team will need to decide whether to keep him for potential depth. They have experienced injuries at wideout, but he could also be unhappy about not being a key piece on offense.

“With Jauan Jennings, it’s been really shocking to see how poorly he’s fit with this offense,” Coller added. “But then, when you think about it deeper, the specifics of the routes for the wide receivers are so detailed with this offense, and Jennings had a loss in his life where he missed the game against Chicago.

“My understanding is that impacted him pretty greatly. His time on task, their terminology with the quarterbacks. He was with two different quarterbacks. How often did Jauan Jennings play wide receiver two? Probably not much during training camp, but then all of a sudden, you’re at wide receiver two, or you’re being asked to do that.

“It’s been a really difficult ride with a lot of circumstances that we didn’t expect. What they can do here with Jauan Jennings is see two more weeks of whether you fit into the role that we originally signed you for. If you don’t, then it would be time to move on, and that’s why they have Odell Beckham. They could also acquire somebody else if they wanted to.”

Panthers Floated as Potential Destination for Jauan Jennings

Meanwhile, aside from a potential return to the 49ers, another potential team that would make sense for Jennings is the Carolina Panthers, who might want another pass-catching target for Bryce Young.

In an Oct. 22 article, Carolina Panthers on SI’s Mark Livingston floated Jennings as a realistic trade target for the team.

“This is probably the one I’m most torn on because I really like what Carolina already has with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker,” Livingston wrote. “We finally got to see those two together against Philadelphia, and it looked pretty good.

“Coker came back with 97 yards while McMillan finished with 86, giving Bryce Young two receivers who can make defenses pay instead of asking McMillan to do everything. I still wouldn’t mind adding Jennings. He’s physical, he’ll block and he’s shown he can be productive when he’s given opportunities.”