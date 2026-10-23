Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Issued Realistic Message Before Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t been involving Jauan Jennings in the passing game that often this season, given his lack of production catching the football. Jennings is valuable as a blocker in the run game, but the question is whether he’s happy filling that role.

With the trade deadline approaching on Nov. 10, could Jennings prefer a move somewhere he could catch the football rather than having a limited role in the passing game? There’s speculation that a return to the San Francisco 49ers would be a possible scenario.

Nonetheless, another potential team that would make sense for Jennings is the Carolina Panthers, who might want another pass-catching target for Bryce Young. In an Oct. 22 article, Carolina Panthers on SI’s Mark Livingston floated Jennings as a realistic trade target for the team.

“This is probably the one I’m most torn on because I really like what Carolina already has with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker,” Livingston wrote. “We finally got to see those two together against Philadelphia, and it looked pretty good.

“Coker came back with 97 yards while McMillan finished with 86, giving Bryce Young two receivers who can make defenses pay instead of asking McMillan to do everything. I still wouldn’t mind adding Jennings. He’s physical, he’ll block and he’s shown he can be productive when he’s given opportunities.”

Jauan Jennings Would Be Valuable Depth Piece for Panthers

If Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson, and T.J. Hockenson are fully healthy, then Jennings falls in the pecking order in terms of pass catchers, and there’s also Odell Beckham Jr. on the practice squad. In Carolina, he’d likely be the No. 3 option in the passing game and more security if the Panthers run into injuries with one or both of their top guys.

“Jennings had 975 receiving yards in 2024 and nine touchdowns last season in San Francisco, but he has just two catches through four games with Minnesota this year,” Livingston added in his article. “With Xavier Legette on injured reserve, adding another veteran would also give Carolina some insurance instead of assuming everybody is going to stay healthy the rest of the way.

“This isn’t a move I’m forcing. If Minnesota wants something significant, I’m out. If the price gets low enough that Morgan can add another useful receiver without touching an important pick, then it becomes a much more interesting conversation.”

Vikings Give Odell Beckham Jr. Update Before Week 7

Speaking of Beckham, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared an update on the veteran wideout as the team comes out of the bye week.

“[Beckham is] on our practice squad,” O’Connell told reporters. “He’s doing great. We’ll evaluate that week in and week out based on whether we elevate him or not and get him going. Can’t say enough about how he’s been since we brought him in.

“He was ready to go in New Orleans if we needed him, and I know that’s going to be the case moving forward. He’s just learning the offense, learning our version of the offense paired with what he knew from back in 2021. He’s been all in. It’s been awesome.”