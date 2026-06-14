Vikings Receive Strong Prediction on Harrison Smith’s Future

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for the 2026 NFL season as if they won’t have veteran safety Harrison Smith. Despite that preparation, there’s no doubt that the Vikings want Smith back, as they are looking to contend for a playoff spot.

Moreover, last season, Smith showed that he can still produce despite being in his late 30s. He was out on the field for 793 total snaps. The 37-year-old earned an overall PFF defensive grade of 68.9 for the 2025 season. He also recorded two interceptions on the season and broke up three passes in coverage.

Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

With the Smith situation uncertain, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber predicted when he could see the safety potentially return if he decides to play this season.

“I could see him coming back and saying, ‘Okay, I’ll use the bye week to sort of make sure that I’m in football shape. Maybe be on a snap count for the first game or two after that,'” Leber said in a June 14 video on his YouTube channel.

“And then after that, he’s playing full-time. But I get the sense that he’s not done. He’ll play for part of the season, but I think that’s a major factor because we saw what happens when he’s not in the lineup.

Other Vikings Safeties Have to Learn Harrison Smith’s Role

Although Smith wasn’t at OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Leber believes that was a positive for the other safeties who were there. The former Vikings linebacker believes it gives other players a taste of what Smith has to do in the defense led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

“I’m hopeful that this offseason will give everybody a chance to kind of feel that out and literally go back and watch his tape and say, ‘Jay Ward, if you’re now the starting safety out there, or Theo Jackson, if you’re the starting safety out there, let’s watch Harrison Smith and how he orchestrates this defense pre-snap,” Leber added. “If you can give us that, then we’ve got a fighting chance.'”

It will be interesting to see if Smith decides not to return, and which player takes on the role the veteran had in orchestrating the defense to ensure there’s no drop-off from last season.

Brian Flores on Harrison Smith Amid Uncertainty

Speaking of Flores, the Vikings’ defensive coordinator shared his thoughts about Smith not being at Minnesota’s mandatory minicamp on June 9.

“Harrison, he’s a great player,” Flores told reporters. “As we all know, and I think everyone knows, how special he’s always been to me. Our time here together has been fantastic. So to lose a guy like that, it’s not easy.

“You don’t replace it immediately, but I think the group led by Theo [Jackson], led by Jay Ward, even [TavierreThomas], guys who have been here and know how we want to operate, how we do things. And somebody’s got to step into those roles and into those shoes.”