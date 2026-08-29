Vikings Handed Strong Trade Pitch for Colts’ Anthony Richardson

The Minnesota Vikings‘ depth chart could look vastly different from what it did at the start of OTAs, training camp, and the preseason. Kyler Murray is QB1, while it’s likely Carson Wentz is QB2, but after that, it could look vastly different.

In an Aug. 29 article, Alec Lewis of The Athletic shared his projection for the Vikings’ roster, listing Max Brosmer and J.J. McCarthy as the odd man out. As a result, could Minnesota look into the trade market for a QB3, given that both Wentz and Murray have injury histories?

Zachary Rotman of FanSided proposed a trade in which Minnesota would send McCarthy and a 2027 sixth-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts‘ Anthony Richardson Sr. and a 2027 seventh-round pick (via the Philadelphia Eagles).

Last season as the starter, McCarthy had 310 pass snaps, leading to a 61.8 overall PFF grade. He also threw for 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, while recording 19 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays.

Meanwhile, Richardson didn’t play much last season. Nonetheless, in his three seasons with the Colts, the former first-round pick has posted a passer rating of 67.8 with 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 17 games, per StatMuse.

Why Anthony Richardson Sr. Trade Makes Sense

Last season, Colts QB Daniel Jones tore his Achilles, and the question heading into this campaign will be whether the veteran can return to the form he had in 2025, which surprised many. Nonetheless, Rotman believes that McCarthy would be an ideal insurance policy behind Jones.

“The Colts would be acquiring McCarthy, giving them a quarterback to attempt to develop for the next couple of years,” Rotman wrote in his Aug. 29 article. “If they succeed, he could very well be Daniel Jones’ long-term successor. If they don’t, it’s not like they gave up too much to acquire him.”

As for the Vikings, this trade pitch makes sense because it will be an inexpensive third-stringer with the potential for head coach Kevin O’Connell to develop him behind the scenes.

“As for Minnesota, they’d be giving Anthony Richardson a similar shot,“ Rotman added. “He only has one more year left on his contract, which is why the Vikings would be giving up a slightly better pick, but who knows, maybe under Kevin O’Connell, he can find his footing at the NFL level. It’s worth a shot when McCarthy is likely to be cut otherwise, right?”

Vikings Mum on Where J.J. McCarthy Fits on QB Depth Chart

Now, heading into the 2026 NFL season, McCarthy has an uncertain future in Minnesota, and if Lewis’ projected roster is correct, he’ll need to continue his career elsewhere. O’Connell didn’t share where the 23-year-old is on the depth chart as cutdown day on Aug. 30 nears.

“We’re going to obviously evaluate our entire depth chart,” O’Connell told reporters after the loss to the Broncos. “First and foremost, we’ve got to cut down our football team, which is going to be a tough couple of days, and figure out our practice squad and potential additions to the roster at different positions.

“We’re going to work through that as a staff and see where he’s at from a health standpoint, first and foremost. We don’t have any long-term concerns.”