Vikings Cut Ties With 324-Pound Defensive Tackle, Two Rookies in Roster Shuffle

The Minnesota Vikings made several roster moves following their Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears, including cutting Bryce Phillips, Taki Taimani, and Trayvon Rudolph.

“Minnesota released receiver Trayvon Rudolph and cornerback Bryce Phillips from the practice squad,” Vikings.com’s Craig Peters & Rob Kleifield wrote on September 22. “Additionally, Minnesota announced defensive lineman Taki Taimani has been waived from Injured Reserve.”

The 6-foot-1, 324-pound Taimani is the only veteran among that group.

This is the second time Taimani has been waived from IR. He was waived near the end of August, before the cutdown deadline, but reverted to the Vikings’ IR after clearing waivers.

That means this transaction likely included an injury settlement, or prorated compensation for Taimani as the third-year defensive tackle recovers from the issue that landed him on the reserve list in the first place.

If that is what happened, Taimani is free to sign with almost any team.

He cannot return to the Vikings right away, at least not until his settlement expires and another extended period (typically three weeks) passes.

Vikings Roster Shuffle: Bryce Phillips Released, Trayvon Rudolph & Taki Taimani Waived

Phillips is a cornerback who signed with the Vikings’ practice squad on September 2. However, he was with the team during the preseason.

Rudolph, a wide receiver, is in a similar situation.

Unlike Taimani, the Vikings can bring Phillips and Rudolph back. That is, if that is something that both side want, without the prolonged waiting period. It may be unrelated, but the Vikings’ release of Rudolph in particular could be good news.

They were without Jauan Jennings in Week 2 against the Bears. Rudolph did not get called up for that game. The Vikings are clearly comfortable with their depth at the position.

Regardless, none of the players the Vikings cut can be ruled out for a potential return.

The Vikings needed to make room for some of their other roster moves on the day. That included signing Super Bowl champion and veteran punter Johnny Hekker. Their group will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.