Vikings Make $12.6 Million Move On Defense That Spells Doom For Incumbent Starters

Minnesota Vikings Harrison Smith
Getty
Minnesota Vikings Harrison Smith

The Minnesota Vikings are making their first major financial move of the offseason period.

But not that one (yet).

Minnesota are extending safety, Theo Jackson, in a 2 year, $12.6 million deal as reported on Thursday by Tom Pelissero.

Even amongst Vikings fans, Jackson is not exactly a household name. So an extension with over $6 million/year in new money feels slightly out of left field, especially for a team vying to hold onto 8 departing starters in free agency, including the potentially very expensive Sam Darnold.

Jackson is a strong contributor on special teams, where he played 340 snaps in 2024. And these past few days we have also seen an NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers, give out a similar deal – albeit around two-thirds of the size – to another backup and core special teamer.

However, according to ESPN’s Vikings reporter, Kevin Seifert, there is more to this deal than Jackson’s mere special teams prowess and safety-insurance.

What Does Theo Jackson Contribute To The Vikings’ Defense?

On paper, Jackson did very little on defense for the grand majority of the 2024 season, only playing greater than 20% of defensive snaps twice in all 18 games, across both the regular and postseason for Minnesota.

But the Vikings must see something in the former 6th round pick in order to bring him back on a medium sized deal – beyond simply his capabilities on special teams.

It is likely that the organization views him as the eventual successor to either of the their two safeties, both of whom’s future is very much up in the air coming into free agency.

Does Jackson’s Contract Spell the End for Smith and Bynum?

Cam Bynum is set to hit free agency next week with fellow defensive backs, Byron Murphy Jr. and former Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore.

Given the extension to Jackson and the prioritization of bringing back Pro Bowler, Murphy; who has turned into one of the better perimeter corners in the NFL over the past season; Bynum could well be shown the door in the coming days.

Harrison Smith, on the other hand, is known to be considering retirement this offseason; the 6 x Pro Bowler has played 13 seasons in the league and just turned 36 last month. The re-upping of Jackson could just be an insurance play for the team, or it could be a signal that Smith is leaning towards hanging up his boots.

But it certainly does imply that if the former Notre Dame star does return, it will be for no longer than one final season.

 

