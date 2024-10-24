Vikings Turn Heads With T.J. Hockenson Update Ahead of TNF

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t had star tight end T.J. Hockenson in the lineup since December 2023, though that could change against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Hockenson suffered a major knee injury against the Detroit Lions late last season, which has sidelined him through the first seven weeks of the 2024 campaign. Minnesota has successfully navigated the first portion of the year without him, earning a 5-1 record under the leadership of new quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Vikings are playing on a short week in Week 8, heading to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. On Wednesday, October 23, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Hockenson has a chance to take the field for the first time in 10 months against the Rams in primetime.

“It sounds as if there’s a decent chance Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson could make his season debut Thursday night against the Rams,” Graziano wrote. “If he doesn’t, Week 9 against the [Indianapolis] Colts is extremely likely. This was always the part of the season the Vikings imagined they’d get Hockenson back from the torn ACL injury he suffered in December, and his recovery has progressed to the point where he has been a regular practice participant for a while now.”

T.J. Hockenson Crucial Piece of Vikings Offense This Season, in Future

Minnesota acquired the two-time Pro Bowler from the Lions ahead of the NFL’s 2022 trade deadline and he’s been a central part of their offensive scheme ever since.

Hockenson has appeared in 25 games for the Vikings, hauling in 155 receptions for 1,479 receiving yards and 8 TDs. While he has yet to play with Darnold in an actual game, Hockenson’s presence should provide another quality outlet in the passing game and make the quarterback’s job that much easier.

Minnesota inked Hockenson to a four-year extension worth $66 million that keeps him under contract through the 2027 campaign.

Vikings Trending Toward Health as Second Half of Season Approaches

Hockenson’s return, should it come on Thursday evening, will give the Vikings their full complement of skill position players for the first time all season long.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison dealt with ankle issues during the preseason then again during the regular season. They ultimately cost him two games.

Wideout Justin Jefferson left a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 early with a leg contusion, though was able to avoid missing any extra time.

Running back Aaron Jones, who came over on a one-year deal from the rival Green Bay Packers during the offseason, left the team’s Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets in London early with a leg injury and did not return. Luckily, the Vikings were entering their bye week and Jones was able to return against the Lions on Sunday without missing any more time.

What Minnesota is truly capable of as an offense has yet to be demonstrated, though fans may catch their first glimpse of it on Thursday night.