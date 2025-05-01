Vikings Bring in Travis Hunter-Endorsed Cornerback for Tryout

The Minnesota Vikings put together one of the more maligned NFL draft classes in 2025, in part because they simply didn’t have very many picks. However, the players the team has brought in after the draft rival any other outfit in the league.

Most recently, Minnesota invited undrafted free agent cornerback Tommi Hill, formerly of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, to rookie minicamp, per that program’s Instagram account.

None of the 32 NFL franchises took a swing on Hill in the draft, though No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter, a wide receiver and cornerback at the University of Colorado, gave Hill a shoutout during his combine media session as one of the two most difficult defensive backs against whom he faced off during the 2024 campaign.

Some respect for Tommi Hill from the Heisman Trophy Winner,

“Toughest corner probably from either Nebraska or Oklahoma State,” Hunter said, referencing Hill and their matchup on September 7 of last year.

The Huskers won that contest by a score of 28-10. Hunter, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy, had a standout performance with 10 catches for 110 receiving yards in the contest. Hill also stood out, however, tallying six tackles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Tommi Hill Among Most Athletic Cornerbacks in 2025 Class

Hill played four seasons of college football, the final three of which came at Nebraska after he started his career with Arizona State in 2021.

The cornerback posted 10 pass breakups and five interceptions over his final two seasons with the Huskers (19 games played). Hill played in just seven contests during his senior campaign due to a foot injury, which took him out of the spotlight and likely impacted his undrafted status.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com gave Hill a 94 athleticism score, which ranked first overall at the combine. However, his low production score brought him back to the rest of the field.

“A big cornerback with impressive athletic traits, Hill suffered through plantar fasciitis issues in 2024. He has good top-end speed but sticky transitions and average short-area burst, which limits his man-cover effectiveness,” Zierlein wrote. “He plays with excellent route awareness in zone, with the ball skills and length to squeeze and close throwing windows around him. A heavy dose of 2023 tape is necessary to get the best feel for Hill, but he’s always been reliable in run support. Hill projects as a zone corner with good backup potential and a chance to climb the ranks with more experience.”

Zierlein afforded Hill — who stands at 6-feet and 1/2-inch tall and weighs 213 pounds — a draft grade between the fifth and sixth rounds.

Secondary Among Vikings’ Units With Most Turnover This Offseason

Hill should have a reasonable shot to make the Vikings’ roster considering his athletic ability, his proven track record of production during his junior campaign prior to his injury last season and the fact that the secondary is a unit of need for Minnesota.

The Vikings lost three of their five starters in the defensive backfield to free agency, bringing back only veteran safety Harrison Smith and star cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. There are other capable defensive backs on the roster, but Hill has the physical skills to play his way into the mix if he puts together a solid spring and training camp.

Minnesota also added the top-rated UDFA edge rusher in Tyler Batty out of BYU and the No. 2-ranked UDFA quarterback in Max Brosmer out of the University of Minnesota, per NFL.com. Running back Tre Stewart, formerly of Jacksonville State, was the 14th-ranked UDFA rusher available following the draft.