Vikings on the Verge of Move at Trade Deadline, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings will be buyers at the trade deadline, according to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

In an October 11 mailbag segment during Minnesota’s Week 6 bye, Lewis took the temperature of the Vikings’ readiness to make a move by the NFL’s November 5 trade deadline.

“During general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s tenure, he has not let a trade deadline go by without making a move. In 2022, the Vikings swung big for [T.J.] Hockenson. Last year, they fortified their quarterback position with Josh Dobbs. We should expect something,” Lewis wrote.

In his first offseason, Adofo-Mensah gave the impression that he was risk-averse at going all-in, saying “You never want to go full Rams” as an organization — referring to Los Angeles’ trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021.

However, Adofo-Mensah has already tested the waters. He traded up twice in the first round of this year’s draft to acquire franchise building blocks in quarterback J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner.

Minnesota only has its first-round pick and a pair of fifth-rounders for the 2025 draft. But considering the team is ready to win now, and many of its stars are under contract for several more seasons, it may be no better time to make a meaningful move.

“The question is how aggressive they’ll get with a minimal bundle of picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Losing any key defensive contributor could lead to some tire-kicking, and [Aaron] Jones’ health is another spot to watch. Broadly, though, the staff is satisfied with the roster depth,” Lewis added.

Vikings Should Model T.J. Hockenson Trade at the 2024 NFL Deadline

In 2022, the Hockenson trade was considered an aggressive win-now move after Minnesota started the season 6-1. It addressed a pressing need after the team lost tight end Irv Smith Jr. for the remainder of the regular season.

Smith’s future in Minnesota was uncertain due to his inability to stay on the field. By sending the Detroit Lions second- and third-round picks, the Vikings landed a Pro Bowl tight end entering his prime along with a pair of fourth-round picks.

The move was vital to sustaining the team’s success in the new regime’s first year, which was foundational to the culture present under Kevin O’Connell. It also bolstered the offense for future years.

The 2022 Vikings were the first team to win 13 games despite a negative point differential. While 11 single-score victories in the regular season made for one of the most compelling seasons in franchise history, it was a string of good fortune that eventually came to an end in a Wild Card round loss to the New York Giants.

Contrarily, the 2024 Vikings are dominant. They boast the league’s highest point differential of plus-63 in the league. The next closest team, the New Orleans Saints, is plus-44 entering Week 6.

This year’s success is no mirage and the roster will remain largely intact for the next several seasons. A trade for a proven star player on a multi-year deal would benefit the roster now and give the team even more talent to work with throughout McCarthy’s rookie deal.

Vikings Sought Dominant Defensive Tackle in Free Agency

While fortifying the interior offensive line or adding running back depth could be moves made for insurance purposes, no addition would impact the Vikings more than acquiring a dominant defensive tackle.

The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported that Minnesota pursued prized free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins as their top target in free agency last March. The Vikings were outbid by the Las Vegas Raiders, who signed Wilkins to a deal worth $27.5 million a year.

Minnesota could revisit that need at the trade deadline. Giants superstar Dexter Lawrence has been one of the biggest names floated, but it could prove difficult to pry him away from New York.

However, the Jets appear to be on a path toward implosion and may be willing to part ways with budding star Quinnen Williams.

Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones is also a name to consider in the coming weeks.