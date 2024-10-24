Potential Vikings Deadline Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowler Gets Critical Update

Every year, the NFL trade deadline generates rumors of deals that were never going to come to pass. This year, the Minnesota Vikings were swept up in the hysteria.

The trade deadline falls on November 5 this season. The Vikings’ hot start has them poised to be buyers if they so choose. Discussions about targets have ranged from cornerbacks to offensive linemen.

However, noise around the quarterback position has been rare.

It exists, though, and a rumor about the Vikings’ potential interest in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the latest example.

“Checking in on the Matthew Stafford-to-the-Vikings rumors I’ve been getting lots of questions about,” The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reported on X on October 23. “Source said there’s zero truth to the idea the Vikings are trying to trade for him.”

Doesn't matter Ben. Someone tweeted it. So it must be true. https://t.co/40fOzEodW1 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 23, 2024

The rumor gained traction on social media, drawing a reaction from former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel on X, who predicted a Stafford trade, only to the Miami Dolphins.

Daniel also said he did not believe the rumor.

Notably, the Vikings can directly impact the Rams’ trade deadline plans with a win on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 8 slate. It could also be an update to Stafford’s resume in an audition for the Vikings’ QB1 job.

Sam Darnold’s Play Opened Door for Vikings Trade Rumors

Darnold, 27 began the season hot, leading the NFL in touchdown passes over the first four weeks of the 2024 season. He has thrown 1 touchdown pass in his last 10 quarters of football.

Darnold has also thrown an interception in three straight contests and five out of six games this season. He has absorbed four or more sacks in three of the last four games entering Week 8 and has one game with one sack taken.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell espoused his faith in Darnold before the season.

However, O’Connell has made mention of turnovers and negative plays in recent weeks similar to his tone after games last season.

The Vikings had to cycle through three quarterbacks after starter Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8. Minnesota was 4-4 at that point. They finished the season 7-10, missing the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

O’Connell was also the Rams’ offensive coordinator during their Super Bowl run in 2021.

Stafford, 36, has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,392 yards with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions for the 2-4 Rams.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 Draft by the Detroit Lions, Stafford is a two-time Pro Bowler and was the 2011 Comeback Player of the Year. He is in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract.

Stafford sticking around beyond the 2024 season does not exactly fit the Vikings either.

Vikings Have QB of Future Waiting in Wings

Darnold is on a one-year, $10 million contract. He will be a free agent after the season. However, that may be fine with the Vikings short of anything less than a Super Bowl or at least a deep playoff run.

The Vikings drafted their quarterback of the future in the first round of the 2024 draft.

O’Connell has already labeled J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick of the class who the Vikings traded up to select, as the organization’s “future.”

McCarthy tore his MCL in his first preseason game. He underwent surgery to repair it, ending his season and any potential in-house competition for Darnold for the starting job. But McCarthy is expected to be healthy for the start of next season.

With the infrastructure the Vikings have, they could turn the team over to McCarthy in 2025.

The Vikings may have no qualms about losing Darnold. But a trade for Stafford and his contract would only create a new set of issues for the Vikings’ front office.