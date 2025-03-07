Vikings Trade Proposal Swaps Pro Bowler Corner With Super Bowl Champion

Besides figuring out their complex quarterbacking situation, the Minnesota Vikings‘ #1 priority this offseason will be figuring out their future in the secondary.

Even with former Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, and newly minted Pro Bowler, Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings ranked 29th in passing defense.

Now that both of those players at set to hit free agency alongside safety, Camryn Bynum; with Murphy likely set for a big pay day; Minnesota will have to find a way to pave their way forward on the back end of the defense.

With limited options at corner in free agency next week, the Vikings may have to go the trade route to find quality talent to boost the faltering defensive back room.

Vikings Proposed To Trade For Jamel Dean

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report believes the Vikings could make a play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback, Jamel Dean, this month to alleviate their DB woes.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have $7.8 million in cap space”, Moton writes, “If they want more financial flexibility, they can continue to reshape the secondary, particularly on the boundary.

Last offseason, the Buccaneers traded veteran cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions. This year, they could move Jamel Dean, who’s going into the third term of a contract that has no guaranteed money left on it.

Since signing an extension in 2023, Dean has missed nine games and has recorded 11 pass breakups and only one interception. Tampa Bay might be eager to trade him for a draft pick and get some cap relief.