Vikings Trade Proposal Swaps Pro Bowler Corner With Super Bowl Champion

Besides figuring out their complex quarterbacking situation, the Minnesota Vikings‘ #1 priority this offseason will be figuring out their future in the secondary.
Even with former Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, and newly minted Pro Bowler, Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings ranked 29th in passing defense.
Now that both of those players at set to hit free agency alongside safety, Camryn Bynum; with Murphy likely set for a big pay day; Minnesota will have to find a way to pave their way forward on the back end of the defense.
With limited options at corner in free agency next week, the Vikings may have to go the trade route to find quality talent to boost the faltering defensive back room.
Vikings Proposed To Trade For Jamel Dean
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report believes the Vikings could make a play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback, Jamel Dean, this month to alleviate their DB woes.
“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have $7.8 million in cap space”, Moton writes, “If they want more financial flexibility, they can continue to reshape the secondary, particularly on the boundary.
Last offseason, the Buccaneers traded veteran cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions. This year, they could move Jamel Dean, who’s going into the third term of a contract that has no guaranteed money left on it.
Since signing an extension in 2023, Dean has missed nine games and has recorded 11 pass breakups and only one interception. Tampa Bay might be eager to trade him for a draft pick and get some cap relief.
While healthy, Dean can be a serviceable starting cornerback. The Minnesota Vikings should be interested in him if he’s available. The Vikings have four cornerbacks—Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin and Fabian Moreau—with expiring contracts.”
Could Jamel Dean Help Overcome The Vikings’ Poor Secondary?
Jamel Dean is not exactly a world beater, but he has been a reasonably good starting corner in the league ever since coming out of Auburn as a third round pick in 2019.
With two years left on his 4 year, $52 million extension signed in 2023, Dean is still a valuable asset in the NFL and can be a not-too-expensive boundary CB2 for many teams, including the Vikings.
The Vikings do have significant salary cap space – over $63 million in fact – but if they choose to re-sign quarterback, Sam Darnold to a $30 million + deal, in addition to contract renewals for other key starters like Jonathan Bullard and Pro Bowler, Aaron Jones, it could be too steep to sign Byron Murphy to an extension that could come in at over $20 million/year.
Dean embodies a cheaper, proven alternative to Murphy, who can still replicate much of the Pro Bowler’s output. Although Dean did miss five games in 2025 due to hamstring and knee injuries, he will likely not be considered a major recurring injury risk by teams.
Minnesota would probably not need to give up more than a fourth round pick at most for Dean’s services, with the Bucs likely just wanting the Super Bowl champion off their books for the 2025 season as they look to rebuild what was a poor (albeit injury-decimated) secondary in 2024.
