Tyreek Hill Sent Clear Message on Vikings Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings are playing the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, but speculation surrounds one of their former players: Tyreek Hill. After the Dolphins cut ties with him this past offseason, Hill remains a free agent as he recovers from a severe left knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments.

Nonetheless, Hill has used social media to keep his name in the public eye, with his latest post sparking speculation that Minnesota could be a destination after he wrote, “I think I’m ready for some cold weather” on Sept. 30.

Now, that doesn’t mean it’s the Vikings, since a handful of teams play in cold weather. However, in Minnesota, he would be playing in a dome, not outside in the cold, so that might be appealing.

Amid the speculation, KSTP’s Darren Wolfson shared what he knows about whether the Vikings could be a landing spot once he’s ready to play.

“Not the first time Tyreek Hill has tweeted something cryptic,” Wolfson said in an Oct. 1 video from “Purple Daily.” “We also don’t know where he’s at health-wise. To me, he needs to go through a workout or multiple workouts to prove that the foot is okay. Yeah, cold weather could mean Green Bay. Jayden Reed is out for the year.

“It could mean Kansas City. [Andy] Reid and [Eric] Bieniemy have a history with Tyreek Hill. Not that they necessarily need a receiver; just with his history there in Kansas City, you can make a compelling case Tyreek Hill back with the Chiefs makes some level of sense. I’ve not heard any sort of Vikings steam.”

Tyreek Hill’s Agent Was Around the Vikings Recently

Moreover, Wolfson notes that just because football agent Drew Rosenhaus was recently around the Vikings doesn’t mean that has anything to do with Hill and whether Minnesota would be a fit.

“Yes, Drew Rosenhaus, super agent, was around Vikings brass and his clients last weekend when the Vikings were in Tampa,” Wolfson added. “But think about all the guys he represents on the Vikings, right? Think about client Ivan Pace [and] Andrew Van Ginkel, who would love a contract extension. Do you try to reignite extension talks?

“Checking on client Christian Darrisaw just to make sure the knee is feeling okay. He represents a handful of Vikings, so I don’t sense maybe Drew is just doing his job [and] brings up the name, but I just don’t sense the Vikings front office is like, ‘Yeah, let’s get him here tomorrow for a workout.'”

Could Minnesota Make Sense for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Speaking of wide receivers, Zachary Rotman of FanSided recently wrote that he believes the Vikings, along with the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, make sense for Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.

“How about a dark horse? Should the Cardinals trade Marvin Harrison Jr.? Probably not,” Rotman wrote in a Sept. 30 article. “I mean, he was a top-four pick just two years ago, and they’d be trading him at his lowest value, given that he has just four receptions and 73 yards in three games. With that being said, what if it never works out for Harrison in the desert?”