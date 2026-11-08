Vikings Ex-QB JJ McCarthy Leaves Giants Game With Nasty-Looking Injury

Things were looking up for former Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy after his trade to the New York Giants earlier this season, but his career-long injury issues reared their ugly head once again during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.

During the third quarter of that contest, McCarthy took a hard shot to his mid-section from Eagles linebacker Zach Baun. As a result, McCarthy left the field of play. Shortly after, television cameras caught the 23-year-old QB collapsing to his knees on the sideline while clutching at an area of his torso that could indicate a potential rib injury, or some other issue in that region.

McCarthy headed to the blue medical tent, as Jameis Winston stepped in to replace him. McCarthy later jogged off the field and back to the locker room for further evaluation. It is unclear if McCarthy will return to action or how serious his injury happens to be.

Minnesota flipped McCarthy for a fifth-round pick in late September. He stepped in for Winston during the fourth quarter of Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints and played well.

McCarthy then won his first start in New York on the strength of 20-of-28 passing for 252 yards and no turnovers. The Giants bested the Houston Texans in that game and then entered their bye week.

McCarthy was 9-of-13 for 101 yards against Philly on the day before leaving the game with his injury.

The author will update this post.