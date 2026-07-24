Vikings’ $13 Million Safety Could Be Released Amid Competition

The Minnesota Vikings have an interesting situation brewing in their safety room ahead of the 2026 regular season.

We are still awaiting a decision from the legendary Harrison Smith, and we could still be far away from one. Minnesota drafted Jakobe Thomas in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he could be the wild card. Minnesota also still employs Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, and Jay Ward as other rosterable safeties.

One of them, however, could be on the outs if he doesn’t have a good training camp.

Vikings S Theo Jackson Could Be on Roster Bubble

Theo Jackson could be on the outside looking in, even though he went into 2025 as a starter. However, that doesn’t mean he finished 2025 as a starter. In fact, he got his starting job taken from him after being outplayed by Jay Ward.

Austen Bundy of FanSided mentioned this in a recent piece and noted how Theo Jackson could be on the outside looking in.

“The 27-year-old was demoted out of the starting safety role he earned in 2025 after a poor performance which featured just 22 solo tackles, a single pass defended and zero picks. He’s currently back at the top of the depth chart, but there’s no guarantee he’ll stay there considering he’s entering the start of a fully guaranteed $12.615 million extension signed last year. Minnesota is going to be looking for a return on its investment.”

If Jackson can’t impress during training camp or the preseason, he could very well be released when rosters are trimmed. It would be a bit of a shock, seeing as Minnesota’s safety room isn’t super deep. However, that might be nothing that a Harrison Smith reunion can’t band-aid.

Minnesota Expected to Cut Ties with TE Gavin Bartholomew

Another name that could be on the outs is former Pitt Panther Gavin Bartholomew. Chris Schad of Sports Illustrated recently predicted that the Vikings would cut him loose.

“Bartholomew was an intriguing addition as a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft, and there’s a chance he could fight his way onto the roster during training camp. But he also enters this season as a relative unknown thanks to a lower back injury that kept him out his entire rookie season…

…Unfortunately, last year’s injury opened the door for Ben Yurosek. Yurosek didn’t see a ton of action last year, catching two passes for 14 yards, but he was a solid player when called upon, posting a 60.5 overall grade and not allowing a single pressure on 13 pass-blocking snaps per PFF.“

If Bartholomew really is to be released, then it’s an unfortunate tale. Since he missed his entire rookie season due to injury, he never really got a shot. He could potentially make some noise during camp in August. However, Yurosek is likely the better player, and it’s unclear if Minnesota will carry four tight ends onto the 53-man roster.