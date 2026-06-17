Vikings Beloved Safety Sends Clear Message to Rookie

The Minnesota Vikings selected Miami safety Jakobe Thomas with the 98th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thomas is a very instinctual safety with great ball skills and a great ability to cover. He played for three different schools in his collegiate career. Thomas began his career at Middle Tennessee State in the CUSA. He then transferred to Tennessee in 2024, and played his final season at Miami in 2025.

In 2025, Thomas had a career-high 5 interceptions, tackles for loss, and pass breakups. Vikings safety Josh Metellus had high praise for the rookie defensive back a couple of days ago.

Vikings Safety Josh Metellus Has High Praise for Rookie Jakobe Thomas

Metellus opened up on rookie Jakobe Thomas and his progress so far adapting to the Vikings’ defensive gameplan.

“You talk about a guy who’s only been here a couple weeks, he knows the system like the back of his hand already. It’s more about the little things, the ins and outs of why we do things that he has to get a grasp on, and that’s when it comes to reps.

But in terms of just natural football, I.Q., things come very easy to him. This defense is a lot, so we’re throwing a lot at him, but he’s been handling it very well.”

Thomas’ display of football knowledge shouldn’t be a surprise. In college, he had to learn four different defenses in five season, and adapted to each one seamlessly. The Vikings have high hopes for Thomas, especially given the current Harrison Smith situation.

Minnesota Gets Unfortunate Take on Super Bowl Window

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report didn’t have the nicest prediction for the Vikings’ Super Bowl window. In fact, he thinks its nonexistent.

“The talent is there at the skill positions, along the offensive line and on defense, but we need to see something from either Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy first.”

It seems harsh, but it is a fair assessment. Many fans may be excited about the prospect of Kyler Murray or the continued development of J.J. McCarthy. However, it’s all still a bundle of hypotheticals. We can use evidence and reasoning to try and predict the future, but until it happens, we don’t know.

Even the biggest of Vikings fans probably aren’t predicting their favorite team to win the Super Bowl this season. Kevin O’Connell must first win a playoff game to unlock the window. To open it, there needs to be consistency at the QB position and sustained success in the postseason.