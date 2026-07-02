Vikings’ $70 Million Playmaker Gets Sizzling Take Amid Contract Change

The Minnesota Vikings revised the contract of TE T.J. Hockenson earlier this offseason.

The altered deal lowered his $21.3 million cap hit to $16.3 million. This $5 million cap savings also came with a change to the end of the existing contract. The final year of his deal was deleted from the agreement, making the 2026 season his final run in Minnesota.

Hockenson hasn’t been the player he was before the torn ACL he suffered in late-2023. He has only had over 70 yards receiving in a game in the last three seasons, and it came a long time ago.

The addition of Kyler Murray to the Vikings could be a bit of a help for T.J. Hockenson, however.

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson Predicted to ‘Bounce Back’

Matthew Coller of Purple Insider recently shared a list of 20 predictions for the 2026 Vikings. One of his very first cracks at reading the crystal ball was regarding T.J. Hockenson.

His prediction was for Hockenson to have a “bounce back” year, catching 80 passes for 795 yards and 6 TDs.

Coller provided some justification for the take.

“Last year, Vikings quarterbacks struggled to find Hockenson as he only caught 51 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns but during the five-game stretch where Carson Wentz was playing, Hock played at a 78-reception pace over 17 games.

Tight ends’ production is often a product of their offense and quarterback’s tendency to look underneath and we have seen that play out with Hockenson over the years. During his 18 games with Kirk Cousins at QB, the Pro Bowl tight end caught 113 passes for 997 yards and six touchdowns.”

Coller isn’t wrong, as QB play was downright terrible for the Vikings in 2025. With Kyler Murray likely starting in 2026, it could mean great things for Hockenson, as Murray was a frequent thrower to TE Trey McBride in Arizona.

Vikings WRs Could Take Attention Away from Hockenson

Coller continued:

“With defenses spending a lot of their time focusing on Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings, it’s safe to assume that Kevin O’Connell will be advocating that Murray keeps moving the sticks whenever possible by finding Hock.

Because of those weapons, the ceiling for targets and receptions might not be All-Pro level high but Hockenson showed last year when he got opportunities that he can still make plays and be a reliable pass catcher. Expect a bounce-back year.”

T.J. Hockenson will need a bounce back, as he is technically auditioning for a new contract with a different team after this season.

Dallas Turner Gets Major Love Ahead of 2026

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently released a list of the top-5 most underrated players in the NFL. On that list at #5 was Vikings edge-rusher Dallas Turner.

“Turner racked up 6.5 of his sacks between Weeks 11-18, including two in the season finale. He’s now primed to build on that impressive finish by stepping into a more prominent role following the departure of Jonathan Greenard—the Pro Bowl edge-rusher who played 74 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps last year.