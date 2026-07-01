Vikings’ Former 1st Round Pick Gets Fiery Message Ahead of 2026

The Minnesota Vikings traded away pass rusher Jonathan Greenard on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The haul netted them a 3rd-round pick in 2026 (Jakobe Thomas), as well as a 2027 3rd. Greenard and the team couldn’t come to agreements on a revised deal. He believed he deserved a pay raise, and the Vikings weren’t willing to give it. Greenard signed a 4-year, $76 million deal in March of 2024.
Fortunately for Greenard, the Eagles were willing to play ball. After sending the Vikings two 3rd round selections, Philadelphia gave him a brand new 4-year, $100 million deal. The agreement includes $50 million guaranteed, and got the Vikings off the hook for $12 million in 2026.
Now, Dallas Turner has been thrust into a starting role on the Vikings’ defensive line. Ahead of a pivotal 2026 season, he received a fiery-hot take.
Vikings’ Dallas Turner Gets Major Love Ahead of 2026
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently released a list of the top-5 most underrated players in the NFL. On that list at #5 was Vikings edge-rusher Dallas Turner.
“Turner racked up 6.5 of his sacks between Weeks 11-18, including two in the season finale. He’s now primed to build on that impressive finish by stepping into a more prominent role following the departure of Jonathan Greenard—the Pro Bowl edge-rusher who played 74 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps last year.
If Turner seizes that opportunity and continues his current trajectory, he’ll have few issues shedding the underrated tag and becoming a renowned Pro Bowler.”
Turner is going to be full-go in 2026 for the Minnesota Vikings, and that could be a very good thing. The Vikings must find out if he was worth that trade-up to 17th overall in 2024. Turner could prove to be an absolute steal, even with the price they paid the Jaguars for the pick.
Dianna Russini Uses Texts With Kevin O’Connell to Get Out of Ticket
Isabel Keane of The Independent recently reported that Russini got out of a traffic ticket by Facetiming the officer’s favorite football team’s head coach. Keane shared that that tidbit was shared by Russini herself on a podcast earlier this year before the Vrabel scandal.
Now, the bodycam footage from January 19th, 2026 has come out. Dianna Russini didn’t Facetime anyone, as it turns out. Instead, she pulled up her text messages with an NFL head coach. This came after she asked the officer’s favorite team, to which he responded “I’m a Vikings fan…unfortunately”. A good takeaway from this is that he really is a Vikings fan, because he said “unfortunately”.
Russini then pulled up her text messages with Kevin O’Connell, trying to use her connections within the NFL to get out of the ticket. The officer was impressed to see that she had the phone number of his favorite head coach.
Dianna Russini did include one interesting note about the Vikings while talking to the officer after saying how much she loved KOC.
“Your quarterback sucks, though!”
The quarterback she was talking about was, of course, J.J. McCarthy. The officer seemingly agreed, and said that the Vikings “gotta fix it”.
Even the most publicly-made-fun-of person in the NFL this year is poking fun themselves at J.J. McCarthy. As Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk mentioned, the officer ended up cutting Russini a break, and let her go with a warning.
Vikings’ Former 1st Round Pick Gets Fiery Message Ahead of 2026