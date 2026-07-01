Vikings’ Former 1st Round Pick Gets Fiery Message Ahead of 2026

The Minnesota Vikings traded away pass rusher Jonathan Greenard on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The haul netted them a 3rd-round pick in 2026 (Jakobe Thomas), as well as a 2027 3rd. Greenard and the team couldn’t come to agreements on a revised deal. He believed he deserved a pay raise, and the Vikings weren’t willing to give it. Greenard signed a 4-year, $76 million deal in March of 2024.

Fortunately for Greenard, the Eagles were willing to play ball. After sending the Vikings two 3rd round selections, Philadelphia gave him a brand new 4-year, $100 million deal. The agreement includes $50 million guaranteed, and got the Vikings off the hook for $12 million in 2026.

Now, Dallas Turner has been thrust into a starting role on the Vikings’ defensive line. Ahead of a pivotal 2026 season, he received a fiery-hot take.

Vikings’ Dallas Turner Gets Major Love Ahead of 2026

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently released a list of the top-5 most underrated players in the NFL. On that list at #5 was Vikings edge-rusher Dallas Turner.

“Turner racked up 6.5 of his sacks between Weeks 11-18, including two in the season finale. He’s now primed to build on that impressive finish by stepping into a more prominent role following the departure of Jonathan Greenard—the Pro Bowl edge-rusher who played 74 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps last year.