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Vikings’ Adrian Peterson Gets Encouraging Hall of Fame Message

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Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson
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Adrian Peterson is close to breaking Barry Sanders' career rushing record.

Recent Ring of Honor inductee and legendary Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson had quite the career in the Twin Cities.

He is the Vikings’ all-time leader in many different metrics.

  • Rushing yards (11,747)
  • Rushing TDs (97)
  • Rushing attempts (2,418)
  • Rushing yards per game (95.5)

Peterson carried the Vikings’ offense in the late 2000’s early 2010’s through the Brad Childress, Leslie Frazier eras, as well as the beginning of the Mike Zimmer era. He won the MVP Award in 2012, becoming the last non-QB to do so. Peterson is also the only non-QB to win the award since 2006 when LaDanian Tomlinson took home of the honors.

There is no doubting that Adrian is a likely candidate for the NFL Hall of Fame. His first year of eligibility is in 2027, which is approaching fast.

Vikings’ Adrian Peterson Gets Encouraging Words for Hall of Fame Bid

Minnesota Vikings, Adrian Peterson

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 20: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings looks for players to greet after the game against the Detroit Lions at TCF Bank Stadium on September 20, 2015 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

NFL.com recently published a list of every NFL team’s most-likely next Hall of Fame induction. For the Vikings, it was none other than Adrian Peterson.

‘All Day’ was a rare running back MVP (for this era) and one of the most explosive runners of his or any other time, holding the single-game rushing record (296 yards) and author of arguably the best single season by a back in 2012. Kevin Williams was a finalist in 2026 and appears to have a strong case, but Peterson is a slam-dunk selection in his first year of eligibility in 2027.

There is an impressive list of names that Adrian Peterson will battle it out with for a first-ballot enshrinement in the Hall of Fame. Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsi are just a few examples.

Aaron Jones Speculated to Retire After 2026 Season

Minnesota Vikings' Aaron Jones postgame in the preseason.

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 09: Aaron Jones Sr. #33 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Texans 20-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Jake Beckman of FanSided brought up Jones as a potential retirement candidate after 2026.

If your name isn’t Derrick Henry, you don’t want to be a running back in the NFL after you turn 30 years old. Aaron Jones is going to be turning 32 years old in December.

He dealt with a hamstring last season, but even when he played, he looked like a shell of himself. There wasn’t that breakaway speed that we saw from him from 2019 to 2023 in Green Bay… And it just kind of stinks because he was unbelievably fun to watch. 

If things go poorly again this season, it would be kind of nice to see him go out on his shield rather than watch him grind his bones into dust for another year.”

Aaron Jones has been a reliable back in his time in Minnesota. However, he has had some various ailments keep him sidelined various times throughout games in his time here. Hopefully, if it his last year in Minnesota, it’s a good one. At the very least, even if there are no retirement plans, it seems likely this is Jones’ final ride in the Twin Cities.

 

Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the VikesNow YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane

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Vikings’ Adrian Peterson Gets Encouraging Hall of Fame Message

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