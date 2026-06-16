Vikings Get Brutal Take on Vital 2026 Season

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into a pivotal 2026 season. The year will likely determine the future at the quarterback position, as well at Head Coach.

Kevin O’Connell might not be able to survive another season without a playoff win. O’Connell is going into year five as lead-man of the Minnesota Vikings, and he is yet to come away with a post-season victory.

The main thing to decide his fate will be the QB position. Earlier this offseason, they signed QB Kyler Murray to a veteran-minimum deal. He has been in competition with J.J. McCarthy, splitting first-team reps throughout OTAs.

To even make it to the Super Bowl, you have to win a playoff game. Until you do that, you can’t prove that your window is open. Bleacher Report agrees with that sentiment.

Vikings Have an Unfortunate Super Bowl Window

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report didn’t have the nicest prediction for the Vikings’ Super Bowl window. In fact, he thinks its nonexistent.

“The talent is there at the skill positions, along the offensive line and on defense, but we need to see something from either Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy first.”

It seems harsh, but it is a fair assessment. Many fans may be excited about the prospect of Kyler Murray or the continued development of J.J. McCarthy. However, it’s all still a bundle of hypotheticals. We can use evidence and reasoning to try and predict the future, but until it happens, we don’t know.

Even the biggest of Vikings fans probably aren’t predicting their favorite team to win the Super Bowl this season. Kevin O’Connell must first win a playoff game to unlock the window. To open it, there needs to be consistency at the QB position and sustained success in the postseason.

Former CB Cam Dantzler Shines in UFL

Adam Carlson of The Viking Age provided a good summary of a dazzling 2026 season with the Louisville Kings.

“It was a switch to the United Football League that would put Dantzler back in the spotlight. In 2026, he joined the Louisville Kings. The Kings lost their first three games of the season, but rallied back to win six of their final seven games.

Once in the postseason, the momentun didn’t stop. Dantzler and the Kings defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks and were in the championship game against the DC Defenders. That is when the27-year-old defensive back made some huge plays.

In that game against the Defenders, Cameron Dantzler had a huge interception in the fourth quarter when it was a one-score game to help the Kings on their way to a 27-20 victory and the UFL Championship.”

Dantzler may have regained the attention of pro NFL scouts. Keep an eye out for his name for the rest of the offseason. Teams are always looking for cornerback help, and Dantzler may have worked his way back into an NFL job.