Vikings Urged to Trade for Explosive AFC Playmaker Amid Roster Concerns

The Minnesota Vikings‘ rushing attack has been a point of emphasis this year, despite lackluster talent at running back. On top of the lackluster talent have been some injury concerns.

Jordan Mason, the team’s leading rusher in 2025, was placed on IR after Week 1 with a thumb injury. Aaron Jones has carried the load since, but even he had injury concerns heading into Week 3. Since September 2nd, the team has signed 5 different running backs. Deejay Dallas, Jerome Ford, Jaret Patterson, Devin Neal, and Audric Estime have all had stints.

Dallas, Neal, and Estime currently remain on the roster along with Mason, Jones, and rookie Demond Claiborne. The issue with the Vikings’ RB room is that even with Mason coming back soon, it’s still not all that good.

For that reason, the Vikings could look to swing a trade to add some legitimacy.

Vikings Urged to Make Call to Chargers for Kimani Vidal

Devon Platana of Vikings on SI had an idea; they think the Vikings should give the Los Angeles Chargers a call. The inquiry would be regarding third-year RB Kimani Vidal, who has shown some promise in his young career.

Platana explained: “…it’s easy to see why the Vikings should be interested in Vidal if he becomes available. He’s young and underused, making the perfect storm for Minnesota to unlock his potential. Claiborne and Dallas have had their chances to fill in for Mason, but they aren’t producing enough to stick around on a legitimate playoff contender.”

Platana also used Vidal’s performance last season against the Minnesota Vikings as a supporting argument. In that game, Vidal ran the rock 23 times for 117 yards and pounded in his first career touchdown in the pros.

This season, Vidal has only played 28 offensive snaps through three games, carrying the ball once for 6 yards. However, his special teams usage has gone up. With talent in the room like Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell, Vidal’s opportunities have dwindled a bit.

Minnesota’s Rushing Attack Needs to Survive Another Week Without Jordan Mason

The Vikings have been leaning on Aaron Jones a lot since the loss of Jordan Mason. Mason will likely be back after the team’s Week 6 bye, marking a Week 7 return against the Colts.

Until then, Minnesota will get what they can out of Jones, who is known for breaking down a little bit after heavy usage. The team still has Deejay Dallas around, who has come in a lot on passing downs to block or run a route. Hopes also remain high for rookie Demond Claiborne, though he hasn’t gotten a lot of run yet.

The Vikings have made it clear they wish to revamp their run game, and they’re not going away from it in-game as much as they have in recent years. To continue that trend, they need talent in the room, and adding Kimani Vidal makes a lot of sense.