Vikings’ Exciting Rookie Sends Clear Message to NFL WRs

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Charles Demmings with the 163rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Many expected the team to go corner in the first round, but instead, they decided to go defensive tackle. That defensive tackle would end up being Caleb Banks of Florida.

The Vikings’ cornerback room heading into the 2026 offseason was looking a bit bare. Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. were the only two legitimate names in the room.

During the offseason, they signed James Pierre to a two-year $8 million deal. They would then, of course, go on to also select Charles Demmings in the draft. Charles Demmings recently talked to the media and gave an interesting insight into how he approaches the game.

Vikings Rookie CB Charles Demmings Reveals His Mentality

Vikings rookie CB Charles Demmings spoke to the media after practice Saturday, opening up his mindset to the world.

“It’s never about the guy across from me,” he began. “It’s all about me. Knowing myself is better than knowing my opponent..

..I can’t go, “oh, that’s Justin Jefferson out there!” No, that’s a receiver out there..

..being a cornerback, that’s how you gotta think out there because it’s one of the hardest positions in the game.”

They were mature words from Charles Demmings, who has big expectations from defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Demmings had a big first day of Vikings training camp, reportedly holding his own against Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson.

Demmings is widely expected to make the 53-man roster as the team’s fourth corner.

HC Kevin O’Connell Praises Justin Jefferson’s Performance on Rushing Plays

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media on Saturday and discussed the team’s run game. A surprising name came up in the praise, as not many people think of Justin Jefferson’s role when the ball is on the ground.

“The one thing that really took me aback studying the tape last year,” O’Connell began. “You think about Justin [Jefferson] and Jordan [Addison] and our receiver group, and some of the massive roles they played in that run game. That’s not something that wins you awards at the end of the year. That’s not something that goes in the stat sheet, but it was about winning. In many ways, Justin set the tone for a lot of that.”

O’Connell explained that he knows that teams are trying to “put a roof” over the Vikings’ offense to respect the passing game. This implies that he knows rushing opportunities are there, and that Justin Jefferson’s willingness to block in the run game will contribute to that.