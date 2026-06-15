Vikings Coach Shares Intense Comments on 2026 NFL Draft Pick

With the 159th overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Michigan FB/TE Max Bredeson.

Bredeson is popularly believed to be an immediate replacement for the recently retired C.J. Ham. Bredeson had crossover with QB J.J. McCarthy at Michigan, where they played three seasons together at Michigan. Their final season at the school together culminated in National Championship. After that, J.J. McCarthy was off to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bredeson has now eventually found himself back on the same team as J.J. McCarthy. This time, they’re both members of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips seems quite fired up about it.

Vikings Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips is Excited About Max Bredeson

Minnesota Vikings OC Max Bredeson had some fun comments about the team’s new fullback.

“Max is probably another dirtbag. Absolutely complementary. He’s a meat head, he loves ball. He’s very smart, he wants to know the whole offense day one.

You kind of have to tell him ‘hey, one thing at a time, we’re growing you into this role here.’ But he’s all about ball, it doesn’t take him long to pick things up. He’s got a football family, he’s a physical guy when the pads come down. That’s not what you’re able to see right now.”

Max Bredeson will likely slot in immediately and get a lot of the reps at fullback that C.J. Ham left behind. Additionally, Bredeson may get some looks as an in-line tight end on some running plays. Any time you get a likely day one contributor in the later rounds in the draft, it’s a win for the team.

Vikings fans might love what they see out of Bredeson this year and the years coming.

TE T.J. Hockenson Has One of the Worst Contracts in the NFL

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon explained why Hockenson’s contract is one of the ten worst in the entire NFL.

“The nearly 29-year-old has scored just three touchdowns since the start of 2024 and has fallen short of 500 yards in each of the last two seasons. His body might not have a lot left.

Hockenson is the third-highest-paid tight end in the sport and carries the top salary-cap hit at the position in 2026, despite the fact the team reworked his deal in March. There’s also no more wiggle room as he’s entering a contract year.”

The Vikings likely realized how detrimental the contract was to their cap situation and made the decision to try and minimize the impact. Instead of outright cutting him and taking on more dead money, they will instead roster Hockenson for another season and try to get some production out of him.

The tight end position will now likely be one that needs to be addressed next offseason. Hockenson will become a free agent, and Josh Oliver isn’t quite a viable TE1. Oliver plays his blocking TE2 role well, but the Vikings will likely have to bring in a threat that can run routes downfield.