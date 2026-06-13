Vikings Get Strong Message About $70 Million Playmaker

The Minnesota Vikings revised the contract of TE T.J. Hockenson earlier this offseason.

The altered deal lowered his $21.3 million cap hit to $16.3 million. This $5 million cap savings also came with a change to the end of the existing contract. The final year of his deal was deleted from the agreement, making the 2026 season his final run in Minnesota.

Even with the changes, the contract is still looking pretty ugly. It was mentioned by Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon.

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson Has One of the Worst Contracts in the NFL

Gagnon explained why Hockenson’s contract is one of the ten worst in the entire NFL.

“The nearly 29-year-old has scored just three touchdowns since the start of 2024 and has fallen short of 500 yards in each of the last two seasons. His body might not have a lot left.

Hockenson is the third-highest-paid tight end in the sport and carries the top salary-cap hit at the position in 2026, despite the fact the team reworked his deal in March. There’s also no more wiggle room as he’s entering a contract year.”

The Vikings likely realized how detrimental the contract was to their cap situation and made the decision to try and minimize the impact. Instead of outright cutting him and taking on more dead money, they will instead roster Hockenson for another season and try to get some production out of him.

The tight end position will now likely be one that needs to be addressed next offseason. Hockenson will become a free agent, and Josh Oliver isn’t quite a viable TE1. Oliver plays his blocking TE2 role well, but the Vikings will likely have to bring in a threat that can run routes downfield.

WR Justin Jefferson Talks J.J. McCarthy

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson talked with reporters about J.J. McCarthy and noted some progress in his development.

“Just understanding the different throws that he’s making. Everything doesn’t have to be 100 mph. Some throws, [he] can put a little touch on it and get it to the spot. So I feel like that is one of his most impactful improvements that he has made.”

Jefferson brought up an interesting point with the note on McCarthy’s ball velocity. Every fan could see it watching on TV every Sunday; McCarthy could only throw at one speed. That speed was very fast.

Jefferson then shared some hopeful words regarding the winner of the QB competition, whoever that may be.

“At the end of the day, somebody’s going to have that job, whether it’s Kyler, whether it’s J.J. So it’s just all about working with both of them to make sure that whoever is the starter, we’re dialed in, we’re ready to go and the connection, the relationship, all of that is dialed in and ready to go when the season starts.”

Justin Jefferson is taking the veteran approach to all of this, as he should. He is one of the vocal leaders of this football team, and he must be careful about the things he says regarding the competition.