Vikings DC Brian Flores Working on Tantalizing Secret Project

he Minnesota Vikings traded away pass rusher Jonathan Greenard on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The haul netted them a 3rd-round pick in 2026 (Jakobe Thomas), as well as a 2027 3rd. Greenard and the team couldn’t come to agreements on a revised deal. He believed he deserved a pay raise, and the Vikings weren’t willing to give it. Greenard signed a 4-year, $76 million deal in March of 2024.

Fortunately for Greenard, the Eagles were willing to play ball. After sending the Vikings two 3rd round selections, Philadelphia gave him a brand new 4-year, $100 million deal. The agreement includes $50 million guaranteed, and got the Vikings off the hook for $12 million in 2026.

Now, it’s next man up. Minnesota felt comfortable with dealing Greenard since Dallas Turner has been waiting in the wings.

The Vikings drafted Turner at 17th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Minnesota sent that year’s 23rd overall pick, as well as some day 2 and 3 compensation, to move up for the Alabama pass rusher. Earlier that round, the Vikings also selected QB J.J. McCarthy.

Still, the Vikings are lacking edge depth. Behind Van Ginkel and Turner, the Vikings are sporting names like Bo Richter, and Cam’Ron Stewart. Minnesota needs to address the deficiency , and Brian Flores may be working on something behind the scenes.

Vikings DC Brian Flores May Have Big Plans for Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Adam Patrick of The Viking Age covered a development with Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in OTA’s.

“During the OTA practice that was open to the media earlier this week, Vikings 2025 fifth-round pick Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was seen looking a little slimmer and working with the edge rushers, according to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson.

Last year, Ingram-Dawkins lined up as a defensive lineman, and he found his way onto the field for 28 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. But after Minnesota added Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange to the defensive line group in this year’s NFL Draft, the team clearly wants to make sure it can still find ways to get Ingram Dawkins on the field next season.”

Ingram-Dawkins was a 2025 5th-round selection out of Georgia. He was a solid rotational defensive lineman for Minnesota last season, Now, with his slimmer fame, he could be getting some run at true edge-rusher for the Vikings in 2026.

QB Kyler Murray Mentioned in CPOY Predictions

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently made a list of “comeback candidates” across the NFL. On the list of 10, Kyler Murray came in 2nd behind Patrick Mahomes.

“Quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t even guaranteed to be the Minnesota Vikings’ starter in 2026. He’ll have to beat out third-year man J.J. McCarthy this offseason in order to earn the gig. Yet, he still feels like the top challenger to Mahomes for CPOY honors.