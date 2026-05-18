Vikings Expected to Host 2028 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings just got a big-time update in regards to their potential hosting of the 2028 NFL Draft.

Albert Breer, a senior NFL reporter, shared a major update regarding their bid to host the event in two years.

“The expectation is that the Twin Cities will be awarded the 2028 draft at the meetings. So, a big contingent, including ownership, will be in Orlando for that.”

This would be the first NFL Draft held in Minneapolis since the traveling-tradition of the event commenced in 2015. It’ll only have been 13 years since the roaming draft began, but the Vikings are now the last NFC North team to host it.

Minnesota Scores Biggest Sporting Event in the State Since 2019

Joe Nelson of Sports Illustrated shared the details on what would be the biggest sporting event in Minnesota since 2019.

“The 2028 draft would be the biggest sporting event hosted in Minnesota since the 2019 NCAA basketball men’s Final Four. Before that, U.S. Bank Stadium hosted the 2018 Super Bowl, which came during a frigid week in February in which Minneapolis blocked off Nicolett Mall for indoor and outdoor festivities.

If the draft does indeed come to the Twin Cities in 2028, the expectation would be that it’s held April 27-29, with events taking place at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Mall of America, and the Viking Lakes development, which includes the team’s headquarters, TCO Performance Center, in Eagan.”

The city of Pittsburgh just broke the NFL Draft attendance record in 2026 with a reported 805,000 attendees. It’s hard to predict if Minnesota can break that record. Yes, the Twin Cities population includes 3.7 million to Pittsburgh’s 307,000. However, Pittsburgh is in close proximity to cities like Cleveland, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.

If Minnesota fans can show out, as well as fans from Green Bay, Chicago, and Detroit, they very well could break the million-mark.

Vikings’ Theo Jackson Gets Scary Prediction

Bleacher Report recently named a surprise cut candidate for each NFL team. For the Minnesota Vikings, it was safety Theo Jackson.

“Last season, Theo Jackson moved up on the Minnesota Vikings’ safety depth chart, playing 60 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.