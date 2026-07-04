Vikings Fan-Favorite Draft Pick Gets Put on Notice

The Minnesota Vikings selected CB Charles Demmings with the 163rd selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Demmings played his college ball in the FCS at Stephen F. Austin. A lot of people will look away immediately hearing the competition he played, but don’t be fooled.

Demmings is a true gamer, and is the exact archetype of corner that Brian Flores is looking for. He’s big, physical, and thrives playing press-man on coverage downs. He may be raw now, but there’s a real chance he develops into something real.

Purple Insider‘s Matthew Coller echoes that sentiment.

Vikings Rookie CB Charles Demmings Gets Major Take

Matthew Coller recently compiled 20 predictions for the 2026 Minnesota Vikings. On the list, he talked about Charles Demmings, and how he could win the prestigious “Mr. Mankato” during camp. Vikings fans know this pseudo-award goes to the under-the-radar player that lights it up in practices.

Not only does Coller think he could win it, he also thinks Demmings will be a legitimate talent down the line.

“Cornerback is the perfect position for Mr. Mankato because a few camp and preseason pass breakups or interceptions will have the masses chanting your name. Demmings has things working in his favor, like the fact that he’s an underdog from Stephen F. Austin and has a huge personality.

Demmings also has real talent. He was one of the most athletic cornerbacks at the NFL Combine and could bring a different level of man-to-man coverage than the Vikings have had on the roster in some time. It’s unlikely that he’s going to see the field much in Year 1 but with uncertainty at CB in 2027, he will have a chance to prove he belongs in that discussion.”

Demmings has the make-up to be a legitimate cornerback in the NFL. There’s no better person to get all of the potential maximized than Vikings DC Brian Flores.

Minnesota Needs to Get O’Neill Extension Done, per Dustin Baker

Dustin Baker of Vikings Territory recently gave his take on the O’Neill situation, painting a clear picture.

“O’Neill’s contract situation is straightforward. As he is set to become a free agent in 2027, the Vikings should proactively address his future to maintain continuity on their offensive line. Extending O’Neill, a crucial component of the trenches, is a rational step. Offering new guaranteed money just makes sense.

While O’Neill will turn 31 soon and concerns about aging players are common, he has shown no marked decline in performance. Offensive tackles, particularly those as consistent as O’Neill, often age more gracefully than players in positions that endure greater abuse.”

The Vikings could do much, much worse than Brian O’Neill at RT. He still graded out very favorably among RTs from PFF amid a rough season. Baker finished his O’Neill sentiment by predicting he would sign a 3-year/$66 million contract.