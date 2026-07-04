Vikings Urged to Ink Beloved Star Amid Expiring Contract

Minnesota Vikings RT Brian O’Neill is heading into the final year of his contract.

In September of 2021, O’Neill signed a 5-year/$92 million contract to remain with the Vikings through the 2026 season. Now, Minnesota is staring down the possibility of O’Neill becoming an unrestricted free agent in 9 months.

The Vikings are likely to extend O’Neill, as he is still a very solid player. The tackle position is not like the runningback position, their primes can extend well into their 30s.

Amid the expiring contract, a prominent Vikings voice has called for the Vikings to get the extension done.

Vikings Need to Get O’Neill Extension Done, per Dustin Baker

Dustin Baker of Vikings Territory recently gave his take on the O’Neill situation, painting a clear picture.

“O’Neill’s contract situation is straightforward. As he is set to become a free agent in 2027, the Vikings should proactively address his future to maintain continuity on their offensive line. Extending O’Neill, a crucial component of the trenches, is a rational step. Offering new guaranteed money just makes sense.

While O’Neill will turn 31 soon and concerns about aging players are common, he has shown no marked decline in performance. Offensive tackles, particularly those as consistent as O’Neill, often age more gracefully than players in positions that endure greater abuse.”

The Vikings could do much, much worse than Brian O’Neill at RT. He still graded out very favorably among RTs from PFF amid a rough season. Baker finished his O’Neill sentiment by predicting he would sign a 3-year/$66 million contract.

Minnesota Gets Another Message Regarding Leonard Floyd

Earlier this week, our own Max Dible covered Matthew Coller’s prediction of a Leonard Floyd signing by the Vikings. Now, Dustin Baker of Vikings Territory has echoed the sentiment. He discussed the possibility in a July 3rd piece, the same one in which he went to bat for Brian O’Neill.

“With Jonathan Greenard’s departure, the Vikings have a clear need for an additional outside linebacker. They just do. What happens if Andrew Van Ginkel or Dallas Turner get hurt? Start the season with Turner and Bo Richter as the main EDGE rushers?

That’s where Floyd could prove invaluable. Floyd’s familiarity with Kevin O’Connell (2021 Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl season) could put this deal over the top. Bringing him in would add a veteran who can play a high volume of snaps, which would be crucial if injuries accumulate.

The move is not about a blockbuster signing, but rather a strategic acquisition to prevent the EDGE room from becoming dangerously thin by midseason.”

Baker noted that even though Floyd is now in his mid-30’s, he is still productive. Leonard Floyd was with the Rams in two years with Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell, and was there for the Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.