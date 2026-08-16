Vikings Fan-Favorite Gets Sizzling Message on Roster Spot

Things weren’t looking great for Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. heading into training camp. Yes, the team did low-tender him for $3 million. However, there were some signs that he might not make the cut for 2026.

The Vikings extended Eric Wilson, who straight-up took Pace’s job last season. On top of that, they drafted LB Jake Golday in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The bow on top is that the Vikings can just release Pace and recoup their $3 million right back.

Things are now dicey again for Pace, as he was the subject of a “Mossing” by Giants WR Malachi Fields on Saturday. In his defense, he was at a complete height disadvantage, but Pace has never been great in coverage anyway.

With the major injury to Jamal Adams yesterday, a spot reopened for Ivan Pace Jr. in the linebacker rotation. However, he didn’t do much to seize the opportunity immediately after.

Vikings Could Have Ivan Pace Jr. Problem

Allison Koehler of The Viking Age claimed that Ivan Pace Jr. “couldn’t seize” an opening in the linebacker rotation after Jamal Adams’ injury. Koelher explained that “Jamal Adams had already squeezed the linebacker rotation before suffering a knee injury against New York.”

“That injury could reopen a hybrid role, yet Pace didn’t use the extra opportunity to separate himself. Adams produced a tackle for loss in 11 snaps before leaving, while Pace’s costliest coverage rep ended with Fields holding the football in the end zone.”

Even with the injury to Adams, it’s a crowded linebacker room. The Vikings spent a second-round pick on Jake Golday and extended Eric Wilson this offseason. Blake Cashman is in the final year of his contract, but that should get figured out soon.

J.J. McCarthy Heads to Los Angeles Chargers in Trade Pitch

The pitch comes from the mind of Chris Spiering of Clutchpoints. In this hypothetical, the Vikings sent J.J. McCarthy to the Chargers to reunite with Jim Harbaugh. Of course, J.J. McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh won a National Championship together at Michigan in early 2024.

Take a look at the proposed trade from Spiering:

Chargers receive: QB J.J. McCarthy

Vikings receive: QB Trey Lance, 2028 seventh-round pick

Spiering also added some insight into the trade pitch.

“The Chargers shouldn’t offer anything more. McCarthy and Lance are both former first-round selections whose NFL careers haven’t unfolded as originally expected. Lance has settled into the backup role behind Herbert, while McCarthy could now find himself in a similar position behind Murray.

If Minnesota is committed to keeping McCarthy, this conversation never even begins. But what happens if McCarthy asks for a trade?

That’s where things become interesting.”

The trade wouldn’t make much sense for either team. As of right now, it’s hard to call both Lance and McCarthy anything more than busts. Why would the Vikings want to trade away McCarthy just to take on another project in Lance? At least from the Chargers side, there’s some logical motivation.

J.J. McCarthy obviously wouldn’t even come close to taking the starting job from Justin Herbert. However, some time with his former head coach in Harbaugh could do wonders for his confidence and development.