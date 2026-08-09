Vikings’ Former QB Signs with Division Rival

The Minnesota Vikings have now watched a former signal-caller walk to Detroit and sign with the Lions.

The Lions were notified by another former Vikings QB, Teddy Bridgewater, that he’s stepping away from the team. For this reason, Detroit had to get some help in the QB room behind starter Jared Goff.

News came out earlier today of Bridgewater’s decision to step away, as our own Josh Burkhalter reported. While he hasn’t officially retired, it’s expected that retirement is likely in his future.

The Lions wasted no time and have already signed a new QB. The new man is also a former Minnesota Viking.

Vikings’ Former QB Josh Dobbs Signs with Detroit Lions

Mike Garofolo shared the news that he and Ian Rapoport were given.

“The Lions are signing veteran Josh Dobbs to a one-year, $1.425 million deal with $475k fully guaranteed, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport. It’s a significant commitment to Dobbs as the No. 2 quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement.”

Josh Dobbs has become the definition of a journeyman, and this will be his tenth different team in his career. He spent time with the Vikings in 2023 when they traded for him on Halloween after injuries to Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens.

He would see actual game time, and brought the magic with him. The “Passtronaut” came in in his first week with the team after another injury hit QB Jaren Hall. He would lead the Vikings to a win over Atlanta in that game, followed the next week by a fantastic performance in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

The next two outings weren’t as fun, both losses to the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. Dobbs was eventually benched in the second-half of an eventual 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in favor of Nick Mullens. That was the last we saw of Dobbs in purple, as he eventually got demoted to QB3.

LB Ivan Pace Jr. Has Been ‘All Over the Field’ in Training Camp

Jason Harmon of Vikings On SI named Ivan Pace Jr. as a “non-QB standout” in camp so far. He provided some context on this.

“Pace will have to show out in camp to stick around, and so far he’s been all over the field. He pressured J.J. McCarthy on Saturday on a play that would have resulted in a sack if J.J. wasn’t donning a red jersey. [On Sunday], he blew up an outside run to the left for a loss and got to the quarterbacks for multiple pressures.”

Harmon then emphasized that Ivan Pace Jr. will have to “stack days” if he wants to make the roster. This would be a much better outcome than many expected, as his name was at the top of many people’s cut-candidate lists.

Ivan Pace Jr. may never be a true game-wrecker, but he does bring a little value in the run game and in pushing the pocket. However, his game just isn’t as well-rounded as Wilson’s, and possibly not Jake Golday’s either.